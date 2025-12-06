Dexter AI (DEXTER) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Dexter AI price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much DEXTER will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Dexter AI Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Dexter AI (DEXTER) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Dexter AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002673 in 2025. Dexter AI (DEXTER) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Dexter AI could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002807 in 2026. Dexter AI (DEXTER) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of DEXTER is $ 0.002948 with a 10.25% growth rate. Dexter AI (DEXTER) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of DEXTER is $ 0.003095 with a 15.76% growth rate. Dexter AI (DEXTER) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DEXTER in 2029 is $ 0.003250 along with 21.55% growth rate. Dexter AI (DEXTER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DEXTER in 2030 is $ 0.003412 along with 27.63% growth rate. Dexter AI (DEXTER) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Dexter AI could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.005559. Dexter AI (DEXTER) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Dexter AI could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.009055. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.002673 0.00%

2026 $ 0.002807 5.00%

2027 $ 0.002948 10.25%

2028 $ 0.003095 15.76%

2029 $ 0.003250 21.55%

2030 $ 0.003412 27.63%

2031 $ 0.003583 34.01%

2032 $ 0.003762 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.003950 47.75%

2034 $ 0.004148 55.13%

2035 $ 0.004355 62.89%

2036 $ 0.004573 71.03%

2037 $ 0.004802 79.59%

2038 $ 0.005042 88.56%

2039 $ 0.005294 97.99%

2040 $ 0.005559 107.89% Show More Short Term Dexter AI Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth December 6, 2025(Today) $ 0.002673 0.00%

December 7, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.002674 0.01%

December 13, 2025(This Week) $ 0.002676 0.10%

January 5, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.002684 0.41% Dexter AI (DEXTER) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for DEXTER on December 6, 2025(Today) , is $0.002673 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Dexter AI (DEXTER) Price Prediction Tomorrow For December 7, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for DEXTER, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.002674 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Dexter AI (DEXTER) Price Prediction This Week By December 13, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for DEXTER, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.002676 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Dexter AI (DEXTER) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for DEXTER is $0.002684 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Dexter AI Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 2.69M$ 2.69M $ 2.69M Circulation Supply 999.91M 999.91M 999.91M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest DEXTER price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, DEXTER has a circulating supply of 999.91M and a total market capitalisation of $ 2.69M. View Live DEXTER Price

Dexter AI Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Dexter AI live price page, the current price of Dexter AI is 0.002673USD. The circulating supply of Dexter AI(DEXTER) is 999.91M DEXTER , giving it a market capitalization of $2,690,522 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 57.29% $ 0.000973 $ 0.002914 $ 0.001539

7 Days 75.39% $ 0.002016 $ 0.002914 $ 0.000557

30 Days 403.74% $ 0.010795 $ 0.002914 $ 0.000557 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Dexter AI has shown a price movement of $0.000973 , reflecting a 57.29% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Dexter AI was trading at a high of $0.002914 and a low of $0.000557 . It had witnessed a price change of 75.39% . This recent trend showcases DEXTER's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Dexter AI has experienced a 403.74% change, reflecting approximately $0.010795 to its value. This indicates that DEXTER could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Dexter AI (DEXTER) Price Prediction Module Works? The Dexter AI Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of DEXTER based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Dexter AI over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of DEXTER, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Dexter AI. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of DEXTER. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of DEXTER to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Dexter AI.

Why is DEXTER Price Prediction Important?

DEXTER Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is DEXTER worth investing now? According to your predictions, DEXTER will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of DEXTER next month? According to the Dexter AI (DEXTER) price prediction tool, the forecasted DEXTER price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 DEXTER cost in 2026? The price of 1 Dexter AI (DEXTER) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, DEXTER will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of DEXTER in 2027? Dexter AI (DEXTER) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 DEXTER by 2027. What is the estimated price target of DEXTER in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Dexter AI (DEXTER) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of DEXTER in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Dexter AI (DEXTER) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 DEXTER cost in 2030? The price of 1 Dexter AI (DEXTER) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, DEXTER will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the DEXTER price prediction for 2040? Dexter AI (DEXTER) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 DEXTER by 2040. Sign Up Now