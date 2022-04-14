Dexter AI Price Today

The live Dexter AI (DEXTER) price today is $ 0.00290324, with a 4.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEXTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00290324 per DEXTER.

Dexter AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,908,989, with a circulating supply of 999.91M DEXTER. During the last 24 hours, DEXTER traded between $ 0.00256404 (low) and $ 0.0030326 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00352628, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DEXTER moved -0.45% in the last hour and +4.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Dexter AI (DEXTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.91M$ 2.91M $ 2.91M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.91M$ 2.91M $ 2.91M Circulation Supply 999.91M 999.91M 999.91M Total Supply 999,911,873.968316 999,911,873.968316 999,911,873.968316

The current Market Cap of Dexter AI is $ 2.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEXTER is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999911873.968316. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.91M.