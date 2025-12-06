Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Forma Robotics price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much FORMA will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy FORMA

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Forma Robotics % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Forma Robotics Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Forma Robotics could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002547 in 2025. Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Forma Robotics could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002674 in 2026. Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of FORMA is $ 0.002808 with a 10.25% growth rate. Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of FORMA is $ 0.002948 with a 15.76% growth rate. Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FORMA in 2029 is $ 0.003096 along with 21.55% growth rate. Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FORMA in 2030 is $ 0.003250 along with 27.63% growth rate. Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Forma Robotics could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.005295. Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Forma Robotics could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.008625. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.002547 0.00%

2026 $ 0.002674 5.00%

2027 $ 0.002808 10.25%

2028 $ 0.002948 15.76%

2029 $ 0.003096 21.55%

2030 $ 0.003250 27.63%

2031 $ 0.003413 34.01%

2032 $ 0.003584 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.003763 47.75%

2034 $ 0.003951 55.13%

2035 $ 0.004149 62.89%

2036 $ 0.004356 71.03%

2037 $ 0.004574 79.59%

2038 $ 0.004803 88.56%

2039 $ 0.005043 97.99%

2040 $ 0.005295 107.89% Show More Short Term Forma Robotics Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth December 6, 2025(Today) $ 0.002547 0.00%

December 7, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.002547 0.01%

December 13, 2025(This Week) $ 0.002549 0.10%

January 5, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.002557 0.41% Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for FORMA on December 6, 2025(Today) , is $0.002547 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction Tomorrow For December 7, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for FORMA, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.002547 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction This Week By December 13, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for FORMA, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.002549 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for FORMA is $0.002557 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Forma Robotics Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 244.23K$ 244.23K $ 244.23K Circulation Supply 99.99M 99.99M 99.99M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest FORMA price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, FORMA has a circulating supply of 99.99M and a total market capitalisation of $ 244.23K. View Live FORMA Price

Forma Robotics Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Forma Robotics live price page, the current price of Forma Robotics is 0.002547USD. The circulating supply of Forma Robotics(FORMA) is 99.99M FORMA , giving it a market capitalization of $244,232 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 47.98% $ 0.000825 $ 0.002444 $ 0.001329

7 Days 255.08% $ 0.006497 $ 0.002053 $ 0.000382

30 Days 36.27% $ 0.000923 $ 0.002053 $ 0.000382 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Forma Robotics has shown a price movement of $0.000825 , reflecting a 47.98% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Forma Robotics was trading at a high of $0.002053 and a low of $0.000382 . It had witnessed a price change of 255.08% . This recent trend showcases FORMA's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Forma Robotics has experienced a 36.27% change, reflecting approximately $0.000923 to its value. This indicates that FORMA could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction Module Works? The Forma Robotics Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of FORMA based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Forma Robotics over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of FORMA, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Forma Robotics. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of FORMA. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of FORMA to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Forma Robotics.

Why is FORMA Price Prediction Important?

FORMA Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is FORMA worth investing now? According to your predictions, FORMA will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of FORMA next month? According to the Forma Robotics (FORMA) price prediction tool, the forecasted FORMA price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 FORMA cost in 2026? The price of 1 Forma Robotics (FORMA) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, FORMA will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of FORMA in 2027? Forma Robotics (FORMA) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 FORMA by 2027. What is the estimated price target of FORMA in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Forma Robotics (FORMA) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of FORMA in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Forma Robotics (FORMA) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 FORMA cost in 2030? The price of 1 Forma Robotics (FORMA) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, FORMA will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the FORMA price prediction for 2040? Forma Robotics (FORMA) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 FORMA by 2040. Sign Up Now