The live Forma Robotics price today is 0.00218399 USD.FORMA market cap is 224,073 USD. Track real-time FORMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Forma Robotics Price (FORMA)

1 FORMA to USD Live Price:

$0.00214169
+7.90%1D
Forma Robotics (FORMA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:17:25 (UTC+8)

Forma Robotics Price Today

The live Forma Robotics (FORMA) price today is $ 0.00218399, with a 10.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current FORMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00218399 per FORMA.

Forma Robotics currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 224,073, with a circulating supply of 99.99M FORMA. During the last 24 hours, FORMA traded between $ 0.00147174 (low) and $ 0.00224101 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00605943, while the all-time low was $ 0.00038188.

In short-term performance, FORMA moved +14.56% in the last hour and +36.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Forma Robotics (FORMA) Market Information

$ 224.07K
--
$ 224.07K
99.99M
99,987,597.56506795
The current Market Cap of Forma Robotics is $ 224.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FORMA is 99.99M, with a total supply of 99987597.56506795. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 224.07K.

Forma Robotics Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00147174
24H Low
$ 0.00224101
24H High

$ 0.00147174
$ 0.00224101
$ 0.00605943
$ 0.00038188
+14.56%

+10.12%

+36.24%

+36.24%

Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Forma Robotics to USD was $ +0.00020074.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Forma Robotics to USD was $ +0.0087603778.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Forma Robotics to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Forma Robotics to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00020074+10.12%
30 Days$ +0.0087603778+401.12%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Forma Robotics

Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FORMA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Forma Robotics (FORMA) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Forma Robotics could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Forma Robotics will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for FORMA price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Forma Robotics Price Prediction.

What is Forma Robotics (FORMA)

Forma Robotics is building the world’s first decentralized Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) network — powered by a fully modular, open-source robotic arm that anyone can build, deploy, and monetize. By combining robotics, crypto-native payments, and distributed compute, we enable individuals and companies to operate robots remotely and earn revenue from real-world automation tasks. Forma aims to make robotics accessible, permissionless, and owned by the community.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Forma Robotics (FORMA) Resource

Official Website

About Forma Robotics

What is the live trading price of Forma Robotics today?

The current trading price of Forma Robotics stands at ₹0.1962907290775047766000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for FORMA?

FORMA recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Forma Robotics?

In the last 24 hours, Forma Robotics has seen a price movement of 10.12%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Forma Robotics traded in today?

Within the past day, Forma Robotics fluctuated between ₹0.1322757510851821116000 and ₹0.2014155224016497234000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Forma Robotics

How much will 1 Forma Robotics be worth in 2030?
If Forma Robotics were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Forma Robotics prices and expected ROI.
Forma Robotics (FORMA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

