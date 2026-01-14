Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Frax Staked frxUSD price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much SFRXUSD could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Frax Staked frxUSD % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Frax Staked frxUSD Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Frax Staked frxUSD could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 1.18 in 2026. Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Frax Staked frxUSD could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 1.2389 in 2027. Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, SFRXUSD is projected to reach $ 1.3009 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, SFRXUSD is projected to reach $ 1.3659 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of SFRXUSD in 2030 is $ 1.4342, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Frax Staked frxUSD could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.3363. Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Frax Staked frxUSD could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3.8056. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 1.18 0.00%

2027 $ 1.2389 5.00%

2028 $ 1.3009 10.25%

2029 $ 1.3659 15.76%

2030 $ 1.4342 21.55%

2031 $ 1.5060 27.63%

2032 $ 1.5813 34.01%

2033 $ 1.6603 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 1.7433 47.75%

2035 $ 1.8305 55.13%

2036 $ 1.9220 62.89%

2037 $ 2.0182 71.03%

2038 $ 2.1191 79.59%

2039 $ 2.2250 88.56%

2040 $ 2.3363 97.99%

2050 $ 3.8056 222.51% Short Term Frax Staked frxUSD Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 1.18 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 1.1801 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 1.1811 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 1.1848 0.41% Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for SFRXUSD on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $1.18 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for SFRXUSD, using a 5% annual growth input, is $1.1801 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for SFRXUSD, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $1.1811 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for SFRXUSD is $1.1848 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Frax Staked frxUSD Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 24.51M$ 24.51M $ 24.51M Circulation Supply 20.81M 20.81M 20.81M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest SFRXUSD price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, SFRXUSD has a circulating supply of 20.81M and a total market capitalisation of $ 24.51M. View Live SFRXUSD Price

Frax Staked frxUSD Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Frax Staked frxUSD live price page, the current price of Frax Staked frxUSD is 1.18USD. The circulating supply of Frax Staked frxUSD(SFRXUSD) is 20.81M SFRXUSD , giving it a market capitalization of $24,507,215 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.04% $ 0.000435 $ 1.18 $ 1.18

7 Days 0.21% $ 0.002524 $ 1.1796 $ 1.1733

30 Days 0.42% $ 0.004914 $ 1.1796 $ 1.1733 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Frax Staked frxUSD has shown a price movement of $0.000435 , reflecting a 0.04% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Frax Staked frxUSD was trading at a high of $1.1796 and a low of $1.1733 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.21% . This recent trend showcases SFRXUSD's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Frax Staked frxUSD has experienced a 0.42% change, reflecting approximately $0.004914 to its value. This indicates that SFRXUSD could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Price Prediction Module Works? The Frax Staked frxUSD Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of SFRXUSD based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Frax Staked frxUSD over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of SFRXUSD, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Frax Staked frxUSD. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of SFRXUSD. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of SFRXUSD to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Frax Staked frxUSD.

Why is SFRXUSD Price Prediction Important?

SFRXUSD Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is SFRXUSD worth investing now? According to your predictions, SFRXUSD will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of SFRXUSD next month? According to the Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) price prediction tool, the forecasted SFRXUSD price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 SFRXUSD cost in 2027? The current price of 1 Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) is -- . Based on the prediction model above, SFRXUSD is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of SFRXUSD in 2028? Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per SFRXUSD by 2028. What is the estimated price target of SFRXUSD in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of SFRXUSD in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. How much will 1 SFRXUSD cost in 2030? The price of 1 Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, SFRXUSD will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the SFRXUSD price prediction for 2040? Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 SFRXUSD by 2040.