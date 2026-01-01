Frax Staked frxUSD Price Today

The live Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) price today is $ 1.18, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFRXUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.18 per SFRXUSD.

Frax Staked frxUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,292,505, with a circulating supply of 23.17M SFRXUSD. During the last 24 hours, SFRXUSD traded between $ 1.18 (low) and $ 1.18 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.26, while the all-time low was $ 1.056.

In short-term performance, SFRXUSD moved +0.05% in the last hour and +0.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Frax Staked frxUSD (SFRXUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.29M$ 27.29M $ 27.29M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.29M$ 27.29M $ 27.29M Circulation Supply 23.17M 23.17M 23.17M Total Supply 23,170,138.17008878 23,170,138.17008878 23,170,138.17008878

