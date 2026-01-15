Linde plc Price Today

The live Linde plc (LINON) price today is $ 445.41, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current LINON to USD conversion rate is $ 445.41 per LINON.

Linde plc currently ranks #1913 by market capitalisation at $ 1.44M, with a circulating supply of 3.24K LINON. During the last 24 hours, LINON traded between $ 434.61 (low) and $ 448.11 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 486.09720121796573, while the all-time low was $ 390.363033726106.

In short-term performance, LINON moved +0.46% in the last hour and +0.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.27M.

Linde plc (LINON) Market Information

Rank No.1913 Market Cap $ 1.44M$ 1.44M $ 1.44M Volume (24H) $ 2.27M$ 2.27M $ 2.27M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.44M$ 1.44M $ 1.44M Circulation Supply 3.24K 3.24K 3.24K Total Supply 3,241.95226696 3,241.95226696 3,241.95226696 Public Blockchain ETH

