The vision of THENA is to become the “SuperApp” platform set to onboard the masses, on-chain, with a CEX-grade experience. THENA has a versatile approach as we envision to become the most modular liquidity layer ever built to corner any type of liquidity needs from our Partners: Stablecoins, LSTs, Tokenized RWAs, Memecoins, AI tokens etc…

THENA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



- Check THE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about THENA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your THENA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

THENA Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as THENA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

THENA Price History

Tracing THE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy THENA (THE)

You can easily purchase THENA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

THE to Local Currencies

1 THE to VND ₫ 6,705.062 1 THE to AUD A$ 0.39494 1 THE to GBP ￡ 0.1911 1 THE to EUR € 0.224224 1 THE to USD $ 0.2548 1 THE to MYR RM 1.087996 1 THE to TRY ₺ 9.799608 1 THE to JPY ¥ 36.900136 1 THE to RUB ₽ 21.130564 1 THE to INR ₹ 21.535696 1 THE to IDR Rp 4,177.048512 1 THE to KRW ₩ 356.862688 1 THE to PHP ₱ 14.1414 1 THE to EGP ￡E. 12.926004 1 THE to BRL R$ 1.43962 1 THE to CAD C$ 0.351624 1 THE to BDT ৳ 31.06012 1 THE to NGN ₦ 409.644508 1 THE to UAH ₴ 10.59968 1 THE to VES Bs 22.4224 1 THE to PKR Rs 71.833216 1 THE to KZT ₸ 131.950728 1 THE to THB ฿ 8.43388 1 THE to TWD NT$ 7.824908 1 THE to AED د.إ 0.935116 1 THE to CHF Fr 0.208936 1 THE to HKD HK$ 1.9747 1 THE to MAD .د.م 2.359448 1 THE to MXN $ 4.988984

THENA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of THENA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About THENA What is the price of THENA (THE) today? The live price of THENA (THE) is 0.2548 USD . What is the market cap of THENA (THE)? The current market cap of THENA is $ 25.69M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of THE by its real-time market price of 0.2548 USD . What is the circulating supply of THENA (THE)? The current circulating supply of THENA (THE) is 100.81M USD . What was the highest price of THENA (THE)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of THENA (THE) is 4.4676 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of THENA (THE)? The 24-hour trading volume of THENA (THE) is $ 1.41M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

