Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 1.011 in 2026. Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 1.0615 in 2027. Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, GTUSDCP is projected to reach $ 1.1146 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, GTUSDCP is projected to reach $ 1.1703 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of GTUSDCP in 2030 is $ 1.2288, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.0017. Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3.2605. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 1.011 0.00%

2027 $ 1.0615 5.00%

2028 $ 1.1146 10.25%

2029 $ 1.1703 15.76%

2030 $ 1.2288 21.55%

2031 $ 1.2903 27.63%

2032 $ 1.3548 34.01%

2033 $ 1.4225 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 1.4937 47.75%

2035 $ 1.5683 55.13%

2036 $ 1.6468 62.89%

2037 $ 1.7291 71.03%

2038 $ 1.8156 79.59%

2039 $ 1.9063 88.56%

2040 $ 2.0017 97.99%

2050 $ 3.2605 222.51% Short Term Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 1.011 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 1.0111 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 1.0119 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 1.0151 0.41% Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for GTUSDCP on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $1.011 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for GTUSDCP, using a 5% annual growth input, is $1.0111 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for GTUSDCP, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $1.0119 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for GTUSDCP is $1.0151 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Circulation Supply 100.60K 100.60K 100.60K

Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 live price page, the current price of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 is 1.011USD. The circulating supply of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2(GTUSDCP) is 100.60K GTUSDCP , giving it a market capitalization of $101,714 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.01% $ 0.000105 $ 1.013 $ 1.009

7 Days 0.06% $ 0.000645 $ 1.0119 $ 1.0094

30 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 1.0119 $ 1.0094 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 has shown a price movement of $0.000105 , reflecting a 0.01% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 was trading at a high of $1.0119 and a low of $1.0094 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.06% . This recent trend showcases GTUSDCP's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 has experienced a 0.00% change, reflecting approximately $0 to its value. This indicates that GTUSDCP could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Price Prediction Module Works? The Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of GTUSDCP based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of GTUSDCP, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of GTUSDCP. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of GTUSDCP to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2.

Why is GTUSDCP Price Prediction Important?

GTUSDCP Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

