The live Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 price today is 1.011 USD.GTUSDCP market cap is 101,732 USD. Track real-time GTUSDCP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About GTUSDCP

GTUSDCP Price Info

What is GTUSDCP

GTUSDCP Official Website

GTUSDCP Tokenomics

GTUSDCP Price Forecast

Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 Price (GTUSDCP)

1 GTUSDCP to USD Live Price:

$1.011
$1.011$1.011
0.00%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:02:18 (UTC+8)

Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 Price Today

The live Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) price today is $ 1.011, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GTUSDCP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.011 per GTUSDCP.

Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 101,732, with a circulating supply of 100.60K GTUSDCP. During the last 24 hours, GTUSDCP traded between $ 1.01 (low) and $ 1.013 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.013, while the all-time low was $ 1.008.

In short-term performance, GTUSDCP moved -0.01% in the last hour and +0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Market Information

$ 101.73K
$ 101.73K$ 101.73K

--
----

$ 101.73K
$ 101.73K$ 101.73K

100.60K
100.60K 100.60K

100,602.1940135479
100,602.1940135479 100,602.1940135479

The current Market Cap of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 is $ 101.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GTUSDCP is 100.60K, with a total supply of 100602.1940135479. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.73K.

Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.01
$ 1.01$ 1.01
24H Low
$ 1.013
$ 1.013$ 1.013
24H High

$ 1.01
$ 1.01$ 1.01

$ 1.013
$ 1.013$ 1.013

$ 1.013
$ 1.013$ 1.013

$ 1.008
$ 1.008$ 1.008

-0.01%

+0.00%

+0.01%

+0.01%

Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.00%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2

Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GTUSDCP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GTUSDCP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 Price Prediction.

What is Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP)

The Gauntlet USDC Prime vault aims to optimize for risk-adjusted yield by allocating across large market cap assets and high liquidity yield sources. The vaults risk strategy follows the Gauntlet Prime conservative framework whereby we curate supply to manage security and yield to provide a low risk profile at competitive APY.

Morpho Vaults V2 are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets, with each vault being customizable and having a unique risk profile. These vaults are managed by independent, third-party risk experts, known as curators, who leverage their expertise to offer a range of Morpho Vaults.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Resource

Official Website

About Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2

What is Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 trading right now?

Current price: ₹91.3215233798055000, with a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours.

Is GTUSDCP attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₹--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Ethereum Ecosystem,Morpho Ecosystem,Yield-Bearing Stablecoin peers.

How liquid is the Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about GTUSDCP?

With 100602.1940135479 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₹91.5021792124065000 and ATL of ₹91.0505396309040000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 being traded today?

It recorded ₹-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2

Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2 (GTUSDCP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Gauntlet USDC PRIME V2

