IIICC Price Today

The live IIICC (IIICC) price today is $ 0.00000421, with a 50.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current IIICC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000421 per IIICC.

IIICC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- IIICC. During the last 24 hours, IIICC traded between $ 0.00000355 (low) and $ 0.00005555 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, IIICC moved -4.97% in the last hour and -68.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 132.37K.

IIICC (IIICC) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 132.37K$ 132.37K $ 132.37K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 88,410,000.00T$ 88,410,000.00T $ 88,410,000.00T Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 21,000,000,000,000,001,000,000,000 21,000,000,000,000,001,000,000,000 21,000,000,000,000,001,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of IIICC is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 132.37K. The circulating supply of IIICC is --, with a total supply of 21000000000000001000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88,410,000.00T.