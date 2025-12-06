Genopets (GENE) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Genopets price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much GENE will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Genopets % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. Genopets Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Genopets (GENE) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Genopets could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002846 in 2025. Genopets (GENE) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Genopets could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002988 in 2026. Genopets (GENE) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of GENE is $ 0.003138 with a 10.25% growth rate. Genopets (GENE) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of GENE is $ 0.003295 with a 15.76% growth rate. Genopets (GENE) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GENE in 2029 is $ 0.003459 along with 21.55% growth rate. Genopets (GENE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GENE in 2030 is $ 0.003632 along with 27.63% growth rate. Genopets (GENE) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Genopets could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.005917. Genopets (GENE) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Genopets could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.009639. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.002846 0.00%

2026 $ 0.002988 5.00%

2027 $ 0.003138 10.25%

2028 $ 0.003295 15.76%

2029 $ 0.003459 21.55%

2030 $ 0.003632 27.63%

2031 $ 0.003814 34.01%

2032 $ 0.004005 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.004205 47.75%

2034 $ 0.004415 55.13%

2035 $ 0.004636 62.89%

2036 $ 0.004868 71.03%

2037 $ 0.005111 79.59%

2038 $ 0.005367 88.56%

2039 $ 0.005635 97.99%

2040 $ 0.005917 107.89% Show More Short Term Genopets Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth December 6, 2025(Today) $ 0.002846 0.00%

December 7, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.002846 0.01%

December 13, 2025(This Week) $ 0.002849 0.10%

January 5, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.002858 0.41% Genopets (GENE) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for GENE on December 6, 2025(Today) , is $0.002846 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Genopets (GENE) Price Prediction Tomorrow For December 7, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for GENE, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.002846 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Genopets (GENE) Price Prediction This Week By December 13, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for GENE, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.002849 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Genopets (GENE) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for GENE is $0.002858 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Genopets Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 246.64K$ 246.64K $ 246.64K Circulation Supply 86.64M 86.64M 86.64M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest GENE price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, GENE has a circulating supply of 86.64M and a total market capitalisation of $ 246.64K. View Live GENE Price

Genopets Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Genopets live price page, the current price of Genopets is 0.002846USD. The circulating supply of Genopets(GENE) is 86.64M GENE , giving it a market capitalization of $246,640 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -3.57% $ -0.000105 $ 0.002953 $ 0.002821

7 Days 13.12% $ 0.000373 $ 0.006565 $ 0.002049

30 Days -57.00% $ -0.001622 $ 0.006565 $ 0.002049 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Genopets has shown a price movement of $-0.000105 , reflecting a -3.57% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Genopets was trading at a high of $0.006565 and a low of $0.002049 . It had witnessed a price change of 13.12% . This recent trend showcases GENE's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Genopets has experienced a -57.00% change, reflecting approximately $-0.001622 to its value. This indicates that GENE could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Genopets (GENE) Price Prediction Module Works? The Genopets Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of GENE based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Genopets over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of GENE, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Genopets. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of GENE. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of GENE to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Genopets.

Why is GENE Price Prediction Important?

GENE Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

