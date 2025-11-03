Genopets (GENE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00626793 $ 0.00626793 $ 0.00626793 24H Low $ 0.00667122 $ 0.00667122 $ 0.00667122 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00626793$ 0.00626793 $ 0.00626793 24H High $ 0.00667122$ 0.00667122 $ 0.00667122 All Time High $ 37.83$ 37.83 $ 37.83 Lowest Price $ 0.00512048$ 0.00512048 $ 0.00512048 Price Change (1H) -0.11% Price Change (1D) -5.32% Price Change (7D) -16.22% Price Change (7D) -16.22%

Genopets (GENE) real-time price is $0.0062649. Over the past 24 hours, GENE traded between a low of $ 0.00626793 and a high of $ 0.00667122, showing active market volatility. GENE's all-time high price is $ 37.83, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00512048.

In terms of short-term performance, GENE has changed by -0.11% over the past hour, -5.32% over 24 hours, and -16.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Genopets (GENE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 535.11K$ 535.11K $ 535.11K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 626.79K$ 626.79K $ 626.79K Circulation Supply 85.37M 85.37M 85.37M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Genopets is $ 535.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GENE is 85.37M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 626.79K.