HODL ETF (SN118) Price Prediction (USD)

Get HODL ETF price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much SN118 could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy SN118

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of HODL ETF % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction HODL ETF Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) HODL ETF (SN118) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, HODL ETF could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 1.064 in 2026. HODL ETF (SN118) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, HODL ETF could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 1.1172 in 2027. HODL ETF (SN118) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, SN118 is projected to reach $ 1.1730 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. HODL ETF (SN118) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, SN118 is projected to reach $ 1.2317 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. HODL ETF (SN118) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of SN118 in 2030 is $ 1.2932, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. HODL ETF (SN118) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of HODL ETF could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.1066. HODL ETF (SN118) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of HODL ETF could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3.4315. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 1.064 0.00%

2027 $ 1.1172 5.00%

2028 $ 1.1730 10.25%

2029 $ 1.2317 15.76%

2030 $ 1.2932 21.55%

2031 $ 1.3579 27.63%

2032 $ 1.4258 34.01%

2033 $ 1.4971 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 1.5720 47.75%

2035 $ 1.6506 55.13%

2036 $ 1.7331 62.89%

2037 $ 1.8198 71.03%

2038 $ 1.9107 79.59%

2039 $ 2.0063 88.56%

2040 $ 2.1066 97.99%

2050 $ 3.4315 222.51% Short Term HODL ETF Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 1.064 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 1.0641 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 1.0650 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 1.0683 0.41% HODL ETF (SN118) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for SN118 on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $1.064 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. HODL ETF (SN118) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for SN118, using a 5% annual growth input, is $1.0641 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. HODL ETF (SN118) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for SN118, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $1.0650 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. HODL ETF (SN118) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for SN118 is $1.0683 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current HODL ETF Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 1.02M$ 1.02M $ 1.02M Circulation Supply 961.12K 961.12K 961.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest SN118 price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, SN118 has a circulating supply of 961.12K and a total market capitalisation of $ 1.02M. View Live SN118 Price

HODL ETF Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on HODL ETF live price page, the current price of HODL ETF is 1.064USD. The circulating supply of HODL ETF(SN118) is 961.12K SN118 , giving it a market capitalization of $1,022,315 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 7.89% $ 0.077789 $ 1.15 $ 0.98553

7 Days -1.96% $ -0.020871 $ 1.0709 $ 0.903448

30 Days 1.25% $ 0.013290 $ 1.0709 $ 0.903448 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, HODL ETF has shown a price movement of $0.077789 , reflecting a 7.89% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, HODL ETF was trading at a high of $1.0709 and a low of $0.903448 . It had witnessed a price change of -1.96% . This recent trend showcases SN118's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, HODL ETF has experienced a 1.25% change, reflecting approximately $0.013290 to its value. This indicates that SN118 could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does HODL ETF (SN118) Price Prediction Module Works? The HODL ETF Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of SN118 based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for HODL ETF over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of SN118, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of HODL ETF. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of SN118. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of SN118 to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of HODL ETF.

Why is SN118 Price Prediction Important?

SN118 Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is SN118 worth investing now? According to your predictions, SN118 will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of SN118 next month? According to the HODL ETF (SN118) price prediction tool, the forecasted SN118 price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 SN118 cost in 2027? The current price of 1 HODL ETF (SN118) is -- . Based on the prediction model above, SN118 is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of SN118 in 2028? HODL ETF (SN118) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per SN118 by 2028. What is the estimated price target of SN118 in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, HODL ETF (SN118) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of SN118 in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, HODL ETF (SN118) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. How much will 1 SN118 cost in 2030? The price of 1 HODL ETF (SN118) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, SN118 will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the SN118 price prediction for 2040? HODL ETF (SN118) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 SN118 by 2040. Sign Up Now