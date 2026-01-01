Which blockchain network does HODL ETF run on?

HODL ETF operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SN118?

The token is priced at ₹90.30313969450000, marking a price movement of -7.43% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does HODL ETF belong to?

HODL ETF falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Bittensor Ecosystem,Bittensor Subnets category. This classification helps investors compare SN118 with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of HODL ETF?

Its market capitalization is ₹87753430.5452257925000, placing the asset at rank #3879. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SN118 is currently circulating?

There are 971691.842451193 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for HODL ETF today?

Over the past day, SN118 generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, HODL ETF fluctuated between ₹89.0866660996753905000 and ₹100.236485060895000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.