Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Hylo Leveraged SOL % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Hylo Leveraged SOL Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Hylo Leveraged SOL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.634799 in 2025. Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Hylo Leveraged SOL could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.666538 in 2026. Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of XSOL is $ 0.699865 with a 10.25% growth rate. Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of XSOL is $ 0.734859 with a 15.76% growth rate. Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XSOL in 2029 is $ 0.771602 along with 21.55% growth rate. Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XSOL in 2030 is $ 0.810182 along with 27.63% growth rate. Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Hylo Leveraged SOL could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.3197. Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Hylo Leveraged SOL could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.1496. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.634799 0.00%

2026 $ 0.666538 5.00%

2027 $ 0.699865 10.25%

2028 $ 0.734859 15.76%

2029 $ 0.771602 21.55%

2030 $ 0.810182 27.63%

2031 $ 0.850691 34.01%

2032 $ 0.893225 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.937887 47.75%

2034 $ 0.984781 55.13%

2035 $ 1.0340 62.89%

2036 $ 1.0857 71.03%

2037 $ 1.1400 79.59%

2038 $ 1.1970 88.56%

2039 $ 1.2568 97.99%

2040 $ 1.3197 107.89% Show More Short Term Hylo Leveraged SOL Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth December 6, 2025(Today) $ 0.634799 0.00%

December 7, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.634885 0.01%

December 13, 2025(This Week) $ 0.635407 0.10%

January 5, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.637407 0.41% Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for XSOL on December 6, 2025(Today) , is $0.634799 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Price Prediction Tomorrow For December 7, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for XSOL, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.634885 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Price Prediction This Week By December 13, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for XSOL, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.635407 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for XSOL is $0.637407 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Hylo Leveraged SOL Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 18.31M$ 18.31M $ 18.31M Circulation Supply 28.84M 28.84M 28.84M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest XSOL price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, XSOL has a circulating supply of 28.84M and a total market capitalisation of $ 18.31M. View Live XSOL Price

Hylo Leveraged SOL Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Hylo Leveraged SOL live price page, the current price of Hylo Leveraged SOL is 0.634799USD. The circulating supply of Hylo Leveraged SOL(XSOL) is 28.84M XSOL , giving it a market capitalization of $18,306,159 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -8.79% $ -0.061233 $ 0.703419 $ 0.616941

7 Days -8.89% $ -0.056487 $ 1.0950 $ 0.514907

30 Days -41.61% $ -0.264154 $ 1.0950 $ 0.514907 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Hylo Leveraged SOL has shown a price movement of $-0.061233 , reflecting a -8.79% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Hylo Leveraged SOL was trading at a high of $1.0950 and a low of $0.514907 . It had witnessed a price change of -8.89% . This recent trend showcases XSOL's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Hylo Leveraged SOL has experienced a -41.61% change, reflecting approximately $-0.264154 to its value. This indicates that XSOL could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Price Prediction Module Works? The Hylo Leveraged SOL Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of XSOL based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Hylo Leveraged SOL over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of XSOL, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Hylo Leveraged SOL. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of XSOL. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of XSOL to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Hylo Leveraged SOL.

Why is XSOL Price Prediction Important?

XSOL Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

