Hylo Leveraged SOL Price Today

The live Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) price today is $ 0.505725, with a 1.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current XSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.505725 per XSOL.

Hylo Leveraged SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16,594,129, with a circulating supply of 32.91M XSOL. During the last 24 hours, XSOL traded between $ 0.484126 (low) and $ 0.529755 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.08, while the all-time low was $ 0.425272.

In short-term performance, XSOL moved +0.43% in the last hour and +4.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.59M$ 16.59M $ 16.59M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.59M$ 16.59M $ 16.59M Circulation Supply 32.91M 32.91M 32.91M Total Supply 32,906,917.996194 32,906,917.996194 32,906,917.996194

The current Market Cap of Hylo Leveraged SOL is $ 16.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XSOL is 32.91M, with a total supply of 32906917.996194. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.59M.