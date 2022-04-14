Hylo Leveraged SOL Price (XSOL)
The live Hylo Leveraged SOL (XSOL) price today is $ 0.505725, with a 1.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current XSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.505725 per XSOL.
Hylo Leveraged SOL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16,594,129, with a circulating supply of 32.91M XSOL. During the last 24 hours, XSOL traded between $ 0.484126 (low) and $ 0.529755 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.08, while the all-time low was $ 0.425272.
In short-term performance, XSOL moved +0.43% in the last hour and +4.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Hylo Leveraged SOL is $ 16.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XSOL is 32.91M, with a total supply of 32906917.996194. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.59M.
+0.43%
+1.38%
+4.91%
+4.91%
During today, the price change of Hylo Leveraged SOL to USD was $ +0.00689088.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Hylo Leveraged SOL to USD was $ -0.0135643030.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Hylo Leveraged SOL to USD was $ -0.3524877963.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Hylo Leveraged SOL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00689088
|+1.38%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0135643030
|-2.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3524877963
|-69.69%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Hylo Leveraged SOL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Tokenized leveraged long exposure to SOL.
Tokenized leveraged long exposure to SOL.
What is the current price of Hylo Leveraged SOL?
Hylo Leveraged SOL is trading at ₹45.4265610537824250000, representing a price movement of 1.38% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does XSOL compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of 1.38% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If XSOL is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is Hylo Leveraged SOL performing compared to Solana Ecosystem,Leveraged Token tokens?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Leveraged Token segment, XSOL demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is Hylo Leveraged SOL's market capitalization today?
The market cap of ₹1490561499.1405239970000 positions XSOL at rank #1222, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from ₹43.4864388684037180000 to ₹47.5850469149172150000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is XSOL trading?
Hylo Leveraged SOL has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact XSOL's valuation?
With 32906917.996194 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
