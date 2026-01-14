Ionex Token (INX) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Ionex Token price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much INX could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Ionex Token % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Ionex Token Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Ionex Token (INX) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Ionex Token could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.005913 in 2026. Ionex Token (INX) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Ionex Token could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.006209 in 2027. Ionex Token (INX) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, INX is projected to reach $ 0.006519 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Ionex Token (INX) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, INX is projected to reach $ 0.006845 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Ionex Token (INX) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of INX in 2030 is $ 0.007188, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Ionex Token (INX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Ionex Token could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.011708. Ionex Token (INX) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Ionex Token could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.019072. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.005913 0.00%

2027 $ 0.006209 5.00%

2028 $ 0.006519 10.25%

2029 $ 0.006845 15.76%

2030 $ 0.007188 21.55%

2031 $ 0.007547 27.63%

2032 $ 0.007925 34.01%

2033 $ 0.008321 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.008737 47.75%

2035 $ 0.009174 55.13%

2036 $ 0.009632 62.89%

2037 $ 0.010114 71.03%

2038 $ 0.010620 79.59%

2039 $ 0.011151 88.56%

2040 $ 0.011708 97.99%

2050 $ 0.019072 222.51% Short Term Ionex Token Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.005913 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.005914 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.005919 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.005938 0.41% Ionex Token (INX) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for INX on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.005913 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Ionex Token (INX) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for INX, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.005914 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Ionex Token (INX) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for INX, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.005919 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Ionex Token (INX) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for INX is $0.005938 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Ionex Token Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 128.15K$ 128.15K $ 128.15K Circulation Supply 21.67M 21.67M 21.67M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest INX price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, INX has a circulating supply of 21.67M and a total market capitalisation of $ 128.15K. View Live INX Price

Ionex Token Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Ionex Token live price page, the current price of Ionex Token is 0.005913USD. The circulating supply of Ionex Token(INX) is 21.67M INX , giving it a market capitalization of $128,153 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 1.30% $ 0 $ 0.005916 $ 0.005655

7 Days -4.78% $ -0.000283 $ 0.007406 $ 0.005662

30 Days -21.57% $ -0.001275 $ 0.007406 $ 0.005662 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Ionex Token has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a 1.30% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Ionex Token was trading at a high of $0.007406 and a low of $0.005662 . It had witnessed a price change of -4.78% . This recent trend showcases INX's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Ionex Token has experienced a -21.57% change, reflecting approximately $-0.001275 to its value. This indicates that INX could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Ionex Token (INX) Price Prediction Module Works? The Ionex Token Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of INX based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Ionex Token over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of INX, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Ionex Token. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of INX. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of INX to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Ionex Token.

Why is INX Price Prediction Important?

INX Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is INX worth investing now? According to your predictions, INX will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of INX next month? According to the Ionex Token (INX) price prediction tool, the forecasted INX price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 INX cost in 2027? The current price of 1 Ionex Token (INX) is -- . Based on the prediction model above, INX is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of INX in 2028? Ionex Token (INX) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per INX by 2028. What is the estimated price target of INX in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, Ionex Token (INX) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of INX in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, Ionex Token (INX) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. How much will 1 INX cost in 2030? The price of 1 Ionex Token (INX) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, INX will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the INX price prediction for 2040? Ionex Token (INX) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 INX by 2040.