Ionex Token Price Today

The live Ionex Token (INX) price today is $ 0.00577168, with a 0.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current INX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00577168 per INX.

Ionex Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 125,076, with a circulating supply of 21.67M INX. During the last 24 hours, INX traded between $ 0.0057727 (low) and $ 0.00593334 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01313443, while the all-time low was $ 0.00551771.

In short-term performance, INX moved -1.86% in the last hour and -5.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ionex Token (INX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 125.08K$ 125.08K $ 125.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 577.17K$ 577.17K $ 577.17K Circulation Supply 21.67M 21.67M 21.67M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ionex Token is $ 125.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INX is 21.67M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 577.17K.