Ionex Token Price (INX)
The live Ionex Token (INX) price today is $ 0.00577168, with a 0.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current INX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00577168 per INX.
Ionex Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 125,076, with a circulating supply of 21.67M INX. During the last 24 hours, INX traded between $ 0.0057727 (low) and $ 0.00593334 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01313443, while the all-time low was $ 0.00551771.
In short-term performance, INX moved -1.86% in the last hour and -5.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Ionex Token is $ 125.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of INX is 21.67M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 577.17K.
-1.86%
-0.72%
-5.89%
-5.89%
During today, the price change of Ionex Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ionex Token to USD was $ -0.0010824058.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ionex Token to USD was $ -0.0028220225.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ionex Token to USD was $ -0.006416147840307237.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.72%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010824058
|-18.75%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0028220225
|-48.89%
|90 Days
|$ -0.006416147840307237
|-52.64%
In 2040, the price of Ionex Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Ionex is more than just a decentralized exchange (DEX) it’s a liquidity marketplace and trading hub designed to power the next generation of on-chain trading on the Plasma blockchain. The platform enables users to seamlessly swap tokens, provide liquidity to earn $INX, and direct emission flows to optimize trading rewards across different markets.
Beyond basic swaps, Ionex introduces a community-governed model where users and DAOs actively participate in decision-making. By locking tokens, participants gain voting power to shape incentive distribution, trading parameters, and long-term protocol growth. This ensures that liquidity and rewards are directed by the community not centralized actors.
Built with scalability and sustainability in mind, Ionex is setting new standards for decentralized perpetual trading. By integrating ve(3,3) mechanics, transparent governance, and secure infrastructure, Ionex is transforming Plasma into a vibrant ecosystem where traders, liquidity providers, and DAOs collectively drive innovation and value creation.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Which blockchain network does Ionex Token run on?
Ionex Token operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of INX?
The token is priced at ₹0.521341520135478480000, marking a price movement of -0.72% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does Ionex Token belong to?
Ionex Token falls under the Plasma Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare INX with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of Ionex Token?
Its market capitalization is ₹11297804.4473125860000, placing the asset at rank #6795. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of INX is currently circulating?
There are 21670638.23593715 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for Ionex Token today?
Over the past day, INX generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, Ionex Token fluctuated between ₹0.52143365420225595000 and ₹0.535943866444542990000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.