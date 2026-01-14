NPRO (NPRO) Price Prediction (USD)

Get NPRO price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much NPRO could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of NPRO % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction NPRO Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) NPRO (NPRO) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, NPRO could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.396045 in 2026. NPRO (NPRO) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, NPRO could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.415847 in 2027. NPRO (NPRO) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, NPRO is projected to reach $ 0.436639 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. NPRO (NPRO) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, NPRO is projected to reach $ 0.458471 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. NPRO (NPRO) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of NPRO in 2030 is $ 0.481395, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. NPRO (NPRO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of NPRO could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.784142. NPRO (NPRO) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of NPRO could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.2772. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.396045 0.00%

2027 $ 0.415847 5.00%

2028 $ 0.436639 10.25%

2029 $ 0.458471 15.76%

2030 $ 0.481395 21.55%

2031 $ 0.505464 27.63%

2032 $ 0.530738 34.01%

2033 $ 0.557275 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.585138 47.75%

2035 $ 0.614395 55.13%

2036 $ 0.645115 62.89%

2037 $ 0.677371 71.03%

2038 $ 0.711239 79.59%

2039 $ 0.746801 88.56%

2040 $ 0.784142 97.99%

2050 $ 1.2772 222.51% Short Term NPRO Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.396045 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.396099 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.396424 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.397672 0.41% NPRO (NPRO) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for NPRO on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.396045 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. NPRO (NPRO) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for NPRO, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.396099 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. NPRO (NPRO) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for NPRO, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.396424 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. NPRO (NPRO) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for NPRO is $0.397672 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current NPRO Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 207.52K$ 207.52K $ 207.52K Circulation Supply 530.95K 530.95K 530.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest NPRO price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, NPRO has a circulating supply of 530.95K and a total market capitalisation of $ 207.52K. View Live NPRO Price

NPRO Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on NPRO live price page, the current price of NPRO is 0.396045USD. The circulating supply of NPRO(NPRO) is 530.95K NPRO , giving it a market capitalization of $207,520 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 14.80% $ 0.051056 $ 0.400734 $ 0.338513

7 Days 10.53% $ 0.041710 $ 0.668471 $ 0.291137

30 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.668471 $ 0.291137 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, NPRO has shown a price movement of $0.051056 , reflecting a 14.80% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, NPRO was trading at a high of $0.668471 and a low of $0.291137 . It had witnessed a price change of 10.53% . This recent trend showcases NPRO's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, NPRO has experienced a 0.00% change, reflecting approximately $0 to its value. This indicates that NPRO could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does NPRO (NPRO) Price Prediction Module Works? The NPRO Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of NPRO based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for NPRO over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of NPRO, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of NPRO. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of NPRO. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of NPRO to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of NPRO.

Why is NPRO Price Prediction Important?

NPRO Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

