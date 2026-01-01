ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live NPRO price today is 0.373653 USD.NPRO market cap is 197,792 USD. Track real-time NPRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live NPRO price today is 0.373653 USD.NPRO market cap is 197,792 USD. Track real-time NPRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About NPRO

NPRO Price Info

What is NPRO

NPRO Official Website

NPRO Tokenomics

NPRO Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

NPRO Logo

NPRO Price (NPRO)

Unlisted

1 NPRO to USD Live Price:

$0.373653
$0.373653$0.373653
-1.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
NPRO (NPRO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:52:29 (UTC+8)

NPRO Price Today

The live NPRO (NPRO) price today is $ 0.373653, with a 1.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current NPRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.373653 per NPRO.

NPRO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 197,792, with a circulating supply of 530.95K NPRO. During the last 24 hours, NPRO traded between $ 0.356279 (low) and $ 0.397496 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.993382, while the all-time low was $ 0.218719.

In short-term performance, NPRO moved +2.23% in the last hour and +7.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NPRO (NPRO) Market Information

$ 197.79K
$ 197.79K$ 197.79K

--
----

$ 3.73M
$ 3.73M$ 3.73M

530.95K
530.95K 530.95K

10,000,000.0
10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NPRO is $ 197.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NPRO is 530.95K, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.73M.

NPRO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.356279
$ 0.356279$ 0.356279
24H Low
$ 0.397496
$ 0.397496$ 0.397496
24H High

$ 0.356279
$ 0.356279$ 0.356279

$ 0.397496
$ 0.397496$ 0.397496

$ 0.993382
$ 0.993382$ 0.993382

$ 0.218719
$ 0.218719$ 0.218719

+2.23%

-1.40%

+7.92%

+7.92%

NPRO (NPRO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of NPRO to USD was $ -0.0053418640352838.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NPRO to USD was $ +0.0002741118.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NPRO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NPRO to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0053418640352838-1.40%
30 Days$ +0.0002741118+0.07%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for NPRO

NPRO (NPRO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NPRO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
NPRO (NPRO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of NPRO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price NPRO will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NPRO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking NPRO Price Prediction.

What is NPRO (NPRO)

NPRO is a utility token for NEAR Mobile Wallet, one of the leading non-custodial wallet applications built on the NEAR Protocol. The wallet emphasizes cross-chain functionality and accessibility, enabling users to interact seamlessly across multiple blockchains through cross-chain swaps and intent-based transactions. NPRO operates on a fair-launch model where stakers who delegate NEAR to the NEAR Mobile Validator receive NPRO rewards proportional to their staked amount, creating direct alignment between staker participation and token distribution.

The token has a total supply of 10 million NPRO distributed over a 5-year period through a bonding curve mechanism that progressively decreases daily token releases. The initial allocation includes 60% for staking rewards distributed to community participants, 15% to treasury for ongoing wallet development and operations, 10% for marketing and community growth initiatives, 5% reserved for the founding team with 5-year vesting, and 10% allocated to liquidity provision. The liquidity allocation supports the initial pool on Rhea Finance, enables trading on NEAR Intents from launch, and provides reserves for future listings on additional decentralized and centralized exchanges.

NPRO unlocks tiered membership levels within the wallet that provide access to progressive premium features. The Basic tier requires no NPRO and offers essential functionality: manage up to one address, buy and send capabilities, receive, stake, and cross-chain swap functionality with Intents. The Ambassador tier enables management of up to two addresses, reduced transaction fees on swaps and staking, token investor information, token price notifications, and basic app customization. The Premium tier provides unlimited address management, significant transaction fee discounts on swaps and staking, portfolio analytics, portfolio notifications, downloadable statements, priority support, and advanced customization options.

The token's liquidity mechanism is designed to maintain optimal market depth while preserving price volatility. The initial liquidity pool targets 10% of circulating supply at Token Generation Event, approximately 635,000 NPRO. The algorithm dynamically adjusts daily based on liquidity levels: when liquidity is near 10% of circulating supply, 100% of staking rewards are deployed to purchase NPRO from the pool; when liquidity falls below 10%, 50% of staking rewards purchase NPRO while the remaining 50% combines with purchased tokens to add liquidity to the pool.

NPRO will be available for trading on NEAR Intents from launch, enabling seamless token swaps with other assets across the NEAR ecosystem. During its pre-launch phase, NEAR Mobile demonstrated significant market adoption, reaching top-5 validator status by delegator count with over 1.5 million users participating in initial campaigns. This adoption validates genuine user demand for improved wallet solutions within the NEAR ecosystem. LP tokens generated from liquidity additions are permanently burned, ensuring liquidity cannot be removed and protecting token holders from rug pull scenarios.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NPRO (NPRO) Resource

Official Website

About NPRO

How much is NPRO worth right now?

NPRO is currently trading at ₹33.7417029669787515000, with a price movement of -1.40% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is NPRO going up or down today?

NPRO has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Wallets,Near Protocol Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is NPRO today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling NPRO.

What makes NPRO different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Wallets,Near Protocol Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, NPRO offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much NPRO exists in the market?

There are 530951.303931 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is NPRO's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹89.7046199996876410000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹19.7508156798811345000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NPRO

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:52:29 (UTC+8)

NPRO (NPRO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about NPRO

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000002600
$0.00000000002600$0.00000000002600

+685.49%

Owlto Finance

Owlto Finance

OWL

$0.06627
$0.06627$0.06627

+562.70%

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05169
$0.05169$0.05169

+416.90%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000001283
$0.00000001283$0.00000001283

+196.99%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000006976
$0.0000006976$0.0000006976

+132.53%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.