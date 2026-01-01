NPRO is a utility token for NEAR Mobile Wallet, one of the leading non-custodial wallet applications built on the NEAR Protocol. The wallet emphasizes cross-chain functionality and accessibility, enabling users to interact seamlessly across multiple blockchains through cross-chain swaps and intent-based transactions. NPRO operates on a fair-launch model where stakers who delegate NEAR to the NEAR Mobile Validator receive NPRO rewards proportional to their staked amount, creating direct alignment between staker participation and token distribution.

The token has a total supply of 10 million NPRO distributed over a 5-year period through a bonding curve mechanism that progressively decreases daily token releases. The initial allocation includes 60% for staking rewards distributed to community participants, 15% to treasury for ongoing wallet development and operations, 10% for marketing and community growth initiatives, 5% reserved for the founding team with 5-year vesting, and 10% allocated to liquidity provision. The liquidity allocation supports the initial pool on Rhea Finance, enables trading on NEAR Intents from launch, and provides reserves for future listings on additional decentralized and centralized exchanges.

NPRO unlocks tiered membership levels within the wallet that provide access to progressive premium features. The Basic tier requires no NPRO and offers essential functionality: manage up to one address, buy and send capabilities, receive, stake, and cross-chain swap functionality with Intents. The Ambassador tier enables management of up to two addresses, reduced transaction fees on swaps and staking, token investor information, token price notifications, and basic app customization. The Premium tier provides unlimited address management, significant transaction fee discounts on swaps and staking, portfolio analytics, portfolio notifications, downloadable statements, priority support, and advanced customization options.

The token's liquidity mechanism is designed to maintain optimal market depth while preserving price volatility. The initial liquidity pool targets 10% of circulating supply at Token Generation Event, approximately 635,000 NPRO. The algorithm dynamically adjusts daily based on liquidity levels: when liquidity is near 10% of circulating supply, 100% of staking rewards are deployed to purchase NPRO from the pool; when liquidity falls below 10%, 50% of staking rewards purchase NPRO while the remaining 50% combines with purchased tokens to add liquidity to the pool.

NPRO will be available for trading on NEAR Intents from launch, enabling seamless token swaps with other assets across the NEAR ecosystem. During its pre-launch phase, NEAR Mobile demonstrated significant market adoption, reaching top-5 validator status by delegator count with over 1.5 million users participating in initial campaigns. This adoption validates genuine user demand for improved wallet solutions within the NEAR ecosystem. LP tokens generated from liquidity additions are permanently burned, ensuring liquidity cannot be removed and protecting token holders from rug pull scenarios.