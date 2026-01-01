NPRO Price (NPRO)
The live NPRO (NPRO) price today is $ 0.373653, with a 1.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current NPRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.373653 per NPRO.
NPRO currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 197,792, with a circulating supply of 530.95K NPRO. During the last 24 hours, NPRO traded between $ 0.356279 (low) and $ 0.397496 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.993382, while the all-time low was $ 0.218719.
In short-term performance, NPRO moved +2.23% in the last hour and +7.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of NPRO is $ 197.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NPRO is 530.95K, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.73M.
+2.23%
-1.40%
+7.92%
+7.92%
During today, the price change of NPRO to USD was $ -0.0053418640352838.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NPRO to USD was $ +0.0002741118.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NPRO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NPRO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0053418640352838
|-1.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002741118
|+0.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of NPRO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
NPRO is a utility token for NEAR Mobile Wallet, one of the leading non-custodial wallet applications built on the NEAR Protocol. The wallet emphasizes cross-chain functionality and accessibility, enabling users to interact seamlessly across multiple blockchains through cross-chain swaps and intent-based transactions. NPRO operates on a fair-launch model where stakers who delegate NEAR to the NEAR Mobile Validator receive NPRO rewards proportional to their staked amount, creating direct alignment between staker participation and token distribution.
The token has a total supply of 10 million NPRO distributed over a 5-year period through a bonding curve mechanism that progressively decreases daily token releases. The initial allocation includes 60% for staking rewards distributed to community participants, 15% to treasury for ongoing wallet development and operations, 10% for marketing and community growth initiatives, 5% reserved for the founding team with 5-year vesting, and 10% allocated to liquidity provision. The liquidity allocation supports the initial pool on Rhea Finance, enables trading on NEAR Intents from launch, and provides reserves for future listings on additional decentralized and centralized exchanges.
NPRO unlocks tiered membership levels within the wallet that provide access to progressive premium features. The Basic tier requires no NPRO and offers essential functionality: manage up to one address, buy and send capabilities, receive, stake, and cross-chain swap functionality with Intents. The Ambassador tier enables management of up to two addresses, reduced transaction fees on swaps and staking, token investor information, token price notifications, and basic app customization. The Premium tier provides unlimited address management, significant transaction fee discounts on swaps and staking, portfolio analytics, portfolio notifications, downloadable statements, priority support, and advanced customization options.
The token's liquidity mechanism is designed to maintain optimal market depth while preserving price volatility. The initial liquidity pool targets 10% of circulating supply at Token Generation Event, approximately 635,000 NPRO. The algorithm dynamically adjusts daily based on liquidity levels: when liquidity is near 10% of circulating supply, 100% of staking rewards are deployed to purchase NPRO from the pool; when liquidity falls below 10%, 50% of staking rewards purchase NPRO while the remaining 50% combines with purchased tokens to add liquidity to the pool.
NPRO will be available for trading on NEAR Intents from launch, enabling seamless token swaps with other assets across the NEAR ecosystem. During its pre-launch phase, NEAR Mobile demonstrated significant market adoption, reaching top-5 validator status by delegator count with over 1.5 million users participating in initial campaigns. This adoption validates genuine user demand for improved wallet solutions within the NEAR ecosystem. LP tokens generated from liquidity additions are permanently burned, ensuring liquidity cannot be removed and protecting token holders from rug pull scenarios.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much is NPRO worth right now?
NPRO is currently trading at ₹33.7417029669787515000, with a price movement of -1.40% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is NPRO going up or down today?
NPRO has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Wallets,Near Protocol Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is NPRO today?
The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling NPRO.
What makes NPRO different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Wallets,Near Protocol Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, NPRO offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much NPRO exists in the market?
There are 530951.303931 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is NPRO's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹89.7046199996876410000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹19.7508156798811345000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.