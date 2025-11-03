Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Omnia Protocol price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much OMNIA will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy OMNIA

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Omnia Protocol % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Omnia Protocol Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Omnia Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.003999 in 2025. Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Omnia Protocol could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.004198 in 2026. Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of OMNIA is $ 0.004408 with a 10.25% growth rate. Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of OMNIA is $ 0.004629 with a 15.76% growth rate. Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OMNIA in 2029 is $ 0.004860 along with 21.55% growth rate. Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OMNIA in 2030 is $ 0.005103 along with 27.63% growth rate. Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Omnia Protocol could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.008313. Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Omnia Protocol could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.013542. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.003999 0.00%

2026 $ 0.004198 5.00%

2027 $ 0.004408 10.25%

2028 $ 0.004629 15.76%

2029 $ 0.004860 21.55%

2030 $ 0.005103 27.63%

2031 $ 0.005359 34.01%

2032 $ 0.005627 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.005908 47.75%

2034 $ 0.006203 55.13%

2035 $ 0.006513 62.89%

2036 $ 0.006839 71.03%

2037 $ 0.007181 79.59%

2038 $ 0.007540 88.56%

2039 $ 0.007917 97.99%

2040 $ 0.008313 107.89% Show More Short Term Omnia Protocol Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth November 3, 2025(Today) $ 0.003999 0.00%

November 4, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.003999 0.01%

November 10, 2025(This Week) $ 0.004002 0.10%

December 3, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.004015 0.41% Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for OMNIA on November 3, 2025(Today) , is $0.003999 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 4, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for OMNIA, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.003999 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Prediction This Week By November 10, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for OMNIA, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.004002 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for OMNIA is $0.004015 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Omnia Protocol Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 76.95K$ 76.95K $ 76.95K Circulation Supply 19.24M 19.24M 19.24M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest OMNIA price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, OMNIA has a circulating supply of 19.24M and a total market capitalisation of $ 76.95K. View Live OMNIA Price

Omnia Protocol Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Omnia Protocol live price page, the current price of Omnia Protocol is 0.003999USD. The circulating supply of Omnia Protocol(OMNIA) is 19.24M OMNIA , giving it a market capitalization of $76,952 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.55% $ 0 $ 0.004035 $ 0.003971

7 Days -26.87% $ -0.001074 $ 0.006335 $ 0.003887

30 Days -36.95% $ -0.001477 $ 0.006335 $ 0.003887 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Omnia Protocol has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a -0.55% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Omnia Protocol was trading at a high of $0.006335 and a low of $0.003887 . It had witnessed a price change of -26.87% . This recent trend showcases OMNIA's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Omnia Protocol has experienced a -36.95% change, reflecting approximately $-0.001477 to its value. This indicates that OMNIA could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Prediction Module Works? The Omnia Protocol Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of OMNIA based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Omnia Protocol over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of OMNIA, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Omnia Protocol. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of OMNIA. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of OMNIA to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Omnia Protocol.

Why is OMNIA Price Prediction Important?

OMNIA Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is OMNIA worth investing now? According to your predictions, OMNIA will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of OMNIA next month? According to the Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) price prediction tool, the forecasted OMNIA price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 OMNIA cost in 2026? The price of 1 Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, OMNIA will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of OMNIA in 2027? Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 OMNIA by 2027. What is the estimated price target of OMNIA in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of OMNIA in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 OMNIA cost in 2030? The price of 1 Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, OMNIA will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the OMNIA price prediction for 2040? Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 OMNIA by 2040. Sign Up Now