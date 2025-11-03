Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00395519 $ 0.00395519 $ 0.00395519 24H Low $ 0.00403483 $ 0.00403483 $ 0.00403483 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00395519$ 0.00395519 $ 0.00395519 24H High $ 0.00403483$ 0.00403483 $ 0.00403483 All Time High $ 0.724005$ 0.724005 $ 0.724005 Lowest Price $ 0.00100478$ 0.00100478 $ 0.00100478 Price Change (1H) +0.15% Price Change (1D) -1.21% Price Change (7D) -26.94% Price Change (7D) -26.94%

Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) real-time price is $0.00397695. Over the past 24 hours, OMNIA traded between a low of $ 0.00395519 and a high of $ 0.00403483, showing active market volatility. OMNIA's all-time high price is $ 0.724005, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00100478.

In terms of short-term performance, OMNIA has changed by +0.15% over the past hour, -1.21% over 24 hours, and -26.94% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 77.05K$ 77.05K $ 77.05K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 390.86K$ 390.86K $ 390.86K Circulation Supply 19.40M 19.40M 19.40M Total Supply 98,399,222.0 98,399,222.0 98,399,222.0

The current Market Cap of Omnia Protocol is $ 77.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OMNIA is 19.40M, with a total supply of 98399222.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 390.86K.