Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Precious Metals USD price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much PMUSD could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy PMUSD

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Precious Metals USD % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Precious Metals USD Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Precious Metals USD could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.998434 in 2026. Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Precious Metals USD could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 1.0483 in 2027. Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, PMUSD is projected to reach $ 1.1007 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, PMUSD is projected to reach $ 1.1558 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of PMUSD in 2030 is $ 1.2136, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Precious Metals USD could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.9768. Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Precious Metals USD could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3.2200. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.998434 0.00%

2027 $ 1.0483 5.00%

2028 $ 1.1007 10.25%

2029 $ 1.1558 15.76%

2030 $ 1.2136 21.55%

2031 $ 1.2742 27.63%

2032 $ 1.3379 34.01%

2033 $ 1.4048 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 1.4751 47.75%

2035 $ 1.5488 55.13%

2036 $ 1.6263 62.89%

2037 $ 1.7076 71.03%

2038 $ 1.7930 79.59%

2039 $ 1.8826 88.56%

2040 $ 1.9768 97.99%

2050 $ 3.2200 222.51% Short Term Precious Metals USD Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.998434 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.998570 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.999391 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 1.0025 0.41% Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for PMUSD on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.998434 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for PMUSD, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.998570 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for PMUSD, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.999391 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for PMUSD is $1.0025 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Precious Metals USD Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 9.64M$ 9.64M $ 9.64M Circulation Supply 9.61M 9.61M 9.61M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest PMUSD price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, PMUSD has a circulating supply of 9.61M and a total market capitalisation of $ 9.64M. View Live PMUSD Price

Precious Metals USD Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Precious Metals USD live price page, the current price of Precious Metals USD is 0.998434USD. The circulating supply of Precious Metals USD(PMUSD) is 9.61M PMUSD , giving it a market capitalization of $9,641,746 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.05% $ 0.000516 $ 1.011 $ 0.994112

7 Days 0.09% $ 0.000879 $ 1.0061 $ 0.995069

30 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 1.0061 $ 0.995069 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Precious Metals USD has shown a price movement of $0.000516 , reflecting a 0.05% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Precious Metals USD was trading at a high of $1.0061 and a low of $0.995069 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.09% . This recent trend showcases PMUSD's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Precious Metals USD has experienced a 0.00% change, reflecting approximately $0 to its value. This indicates that PMUSD could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price Prediction Module Works? The Precious Metals USD Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of PMUSD based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Precious Metals USD over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of PMUSD, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Precious Metals USD. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of PMUSD. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of PMUSD to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Precious Metals USD.

Why is PMUSD Price Prediction Important?

PMUSD Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is PMUSD worth investing now? According to your predictions, PMUSD will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of PMUSD next month? According to the Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) price prediction tool, the forecasted PMUSD price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 PMUSD cost in 2027? The current price of 1 Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) is -- . Based on the prediction model above, PMUSD is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of PMUSD in 2028? Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per PMUSD by 2028. What is the estimated price target of PMUSD in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of PMUSD in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. How much will 1 PMUSD cost in 2030? The price of 1 Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, PMUSD will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the PMUSD price prediction for 2040? Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 PMUSD by 2040. Sign Up Now