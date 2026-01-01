ExchangeDEX+
The live Precious Metals USD price today is 0.993414 USD.PMUSD market cap is 9,641,746 USD.

$0.993748
-0.70%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Live Price Chart
Precious Metals USD Price Today

The live Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) price today is $ 0.993414, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current PMUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.993414 per PMUSD.

Precious Metals USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,641,746, with a circulating supply of 9.61M PMUSD. During the last 24 hours, PMUSD traded between $ 0.982296 (low) and $ 1.019 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.033, while the all-time low was $ 0.982296.

In short-term performance, PMUSD moved -0.16% in the last hour and -1.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Market Information

$ 9.64M
--
$ 109.48M
9.61M
109,151,374.0935672
The current Market Cap of Precious Metals USD is $ 9.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PMUSD is 9.61M, with a total supply of 109151374.0935672. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 109.48M.

Precious Metals USD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.982296
24H Low
$ 1.019
24H High

$ 0.982296
$ 1.019
$ 1.033
$ 0.982296
-0.16%

-0.74%

-1.26%

-1.26%

Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Precious Metals USD to USD was $ -0.0074979981837375.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Precious Metals USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Precious Metals USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Precious Metals USD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0074979981837375-0.74%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Precious Metals USD

Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PMUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Precious Metals USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Precious Metals USD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PMUSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Precious Metals USD Price Prediction.

What is Precious Metals USD (PMUSD)

Real Asset Acquisition Corp (RAAC) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol powered by real-world assets (RWAs).

The ecosystem empowers token holders through a set of custom-built products to tokenize real-world assets; deploying traditional finance assets into DeFi, with a goal to unlock liquidity and on-chain yield opportunities. This model allows RAAC to expand DeFi liquidity collateralized by RWAs.

Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Resource

About Precious Metals USD

What is the current market price of PMUSD?

It's currently valued at ₹89.71450811514143826000, reflecting a price movement of -0.74% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Precious Metals USD have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, PMUSD shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for PMUSD?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of PMUSD. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Precious Metals USD?

It has traded between ₹88.71044948377109064000 and ₹92.02516148285521000, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of PMUSD on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated PMUSD is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Precious Metals USD

Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

