Precious Metals USD Price Today

The live Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) price today is $ 0.993414, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current PMUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.993414 per PMUSD.

Precious Metals USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,641,746, with a circulating supply of 9.61M PMUSD. During the last 24 hours, PMUSD traded between $ 0.982296 (low) and $ 1.019 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.033, while the all-time low was $ 0.982296.

In short-term performance, PMUSD moved -0.16% in the last hour and -1.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Precious Metals USD (PMUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.64M$ 9.64M $ 9.64M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 109.48M$ 109.48M $ 109.48M Circulation Supply 9.61M 9.61M 9.61M Total Supply 109,151,374.0935672 109,151,374.0935672 109,151,374.0935672

The current Market Cap of Precious Metals USD is $ 9.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PMUSD is 9.61M, with a total supply of 109151374.0935672. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 109.48M.