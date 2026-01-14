PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) Price Prediction (USD)

Get PRXVT by Virtuals price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much PRXVT could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of PRXVT by Virtuals % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction PRXVT by Virtuals Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, PRXVT by Virtuals could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.004205 in 2026. PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, PRXVT by Virtuals could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.004415 in 2027. PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, PRXVT is projected to reach $ 0.004636 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, PRXVT is projected to reach $ 0.004868 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of PRXVT in 2030 is $ 0.005111, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of PRXVT by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.008325. PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of PRXVT by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.013562. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.004205 0.00%

2027 $ 0.004415 5.00%

2028 $ 0.004636 10.25%

2029 $ 0.004868 15.76%

2030 $ 0.005111 21.55%

2031 $ 0.005366 27.63%

2032 $ 0.005635 34.01%

2033 $ 0.005917 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.006212 47.75%

2035 $ 0.006523 55.13%

2036 $ 0.006849 62.89%

2037 $ 0.007192 71.03%

2038 $ 0.007551 79.59%

2039 $ 0.007929 88.56%

2040 $ 0.008325 97.99%

2050 $ 0.013562 222.51% Short Term PRXVT by Virtuals Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.004205 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.004205 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.004209 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.004222 0.41% PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for PRXVT on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.004205 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for PRXVT, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.004205 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for PRXVT, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.004209 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for PRXVT is $0.004222 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current PRXVT by Virtuals Price Statistics
Current Price ----
Price Change (24H) --
Market Cap $ 2.62M
Circulation Supply 623.96M
Volume (24H) ----
The latest PRXVT price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, PRXVT has a circulating supply of 623.96M and a total market capitalisation of $ 2.62M.

PRXVT by Virtuals Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on PRXVT by Virtuals live price page, the current price of PRXVT by Virtuals is 0.004205USD. The circulating supply of PRXVT by Virtuals(PRXVT) is 623.96M PRXVT , giving it a market capitalization of $2,623,046 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 2.39% $ 0 $ 0.004233 $ 0.003457

7 Days 1,775.11% $ 0.074646 $ 0.005306 $ 0.000034

30 Days -16.43% $ -0.000690 $ 0.005306 $ 0.000034 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, PRXVT by Virtuals has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a 2.39% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, PRXVT by Virtuals was trading at a high of $0.005306 and a low of $0.000034 . It had witnessed a price change of 1,775.11% . This recent trend showcases PRXVT's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, PRXVT by Virtuals has experienced a -16.43% change, reflecting approximately $-0.000690 to its value. This indicates that PRXVT could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) Price Prediction Module Works? The PRXVT by Virtuals Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of PRXVT based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for PRXVT by Virtuals over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of PRXVT, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of PRXVT by Virtuals. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of PRXVT. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of PRXVT to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of PRXVT by Virtuals.

Why is PRXVT Price Prediction Important?

PRXVT Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

