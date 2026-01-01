PRXVT by Virtuals Price Today

The live PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) price today is $ 0.00342242, with a 5.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRXVT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00342242 per PRXVT.

PRXVT by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,135,452, with a circulating supply of 623.96M PRXVT. During the last 24 hours, PRXVT traded between $ 0.00326718 (low) and $ 0.00389383 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00897519, while the all-time low was $ 0.00003411.

In short-term performance, PRXVT moved -1.61% in the last hour and +7,224.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.14M$ 2.14M $ 2.14M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.42M$ 3.42M $ 3.42M Circulation Supply 623.96M 623.96M 623.96M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

