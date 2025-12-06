Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Ruby Coin price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much RUBY will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Ruby Coin % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Ruby Coin Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Ruby Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.072572 in 2025. Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Ruby Coin could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.076200 in 2026. Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of RUBY is $ 0.080010 with a 10.25% growth rate. Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of RUBY is $ 0.084011 with a 15.76% growth rate. Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RUBY in 2029 is $ 0.088211 along with 21.55% growth rate. Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RUBY in 2030 is $ 0.092622 along with 27.63% growth rate. Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Ruby Coin could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.150871. Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Ruby Coin could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.245754. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.072572 0.00%

2026 $ 0.076200 5.00%

2027 $ 0.080010 10.25%

2028 $ 0.084011 15.76%

2029 $ 0.088211 21.55%

2030 $ 0.092622 27.63%

2031 $ 0.097253 34.01%

2032 $ 0.102116 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.107221 47.75%

2034 $ 0.112582 55.13%

2035 $ 0.118212 62.89%

2036 $ 0.124122 71.03%

2037 $ 0.130328 79.59%

2038 $ 0.136845 88.56%

2039 $ 0.143687 97.99%

2040 $ 0.150871 107.89% Show More Short Term Ruby Coin Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth December 6, 2025(Today) $ 0.072572 0.00%

December 7, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.072581 0.01%

December 13, 2025(This Week) $ 0.072641 0.10%

January 5, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.072870 0.41% Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for RUBY on December 6, 2025(Today) , is $0.072572 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction Tomorrow For December 7, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for RUBY, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.072581 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction This Week By December 13, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for RUBY, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.072641 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for RUBY is $0.072870 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Ruby Coin Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 19.72M$ 19.72M $ 19.72M Circulation Supply 271.82M 271.82M 271.82M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest RUBY price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, RUBY has a circulating supply of 271.82M and a total market capitalisation of $ 19.72M. View Live RUBY Price

Ruby Coin Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Ruby Coin live price page, the current price of Ruby Coin is 0.072572USD. The circulating supply of Ruby Coin(RUBY) is 271.82M RUBY , giving it a market capitalization of $19,717,507 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 1.46% $ 0.001044 $ 0.072611 $ 0.071167

7 Days -17.28% $ -0.012545 $ 0.101392 $ 0.070056

30 Days -28.57% $ -0.020739 $ 0.101392 $ 0.070056 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Ruby Coin has shown a price movement of $0.001044 , reflecting a 1.46% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Ruby Coin was trading at a high of $0.101392 and a low of $0.070056 . It had witnessed a price change of -17.28% . This recent trend showcases RUBY's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Ruby Coin has experienced a -28.57% change, reflecting approximately $-0.020739 to its value. This indicates that RUBY could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction Module Works? The Ruby Coin Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of RUBY based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Ruby Coin over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of RUBY, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Ruby Coin. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of RUBY. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of RUBY to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Ruby Coin.

Why is RUBY Price Prediction Important?

RUBY Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

