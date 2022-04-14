ExchangeDEX+
The live Ruby Coin price today is 0.01301738 USD.RUBY market cap is 3,538,415 USD. Track real-time RUBY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Ruby Coin Price (RUBY)

1 RUBY to USD Live Price:

$0.01301737
$0.01301737
-38.00%1D
Ruby Coin (RUBY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:03:32 (UTC+8)

Ruby Coin Price Today

The live Ruby Coin (RUBY) price today is $ 0.01301738, with a 38.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current RUBY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01301738 per RUBY.

Ruby Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,538,415, with a circulating supply of 271.82M RUBY. During the last 24 hours, RUBY traded between $ 0.01014619 (low) and $ 0.03492595 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.134926, while the all-time low was $ 0.01014619.

In short-term performance, RUBY moved -0.29% in the last hour and -71.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ruby Coin (RUBY) Market Information

$ 3.54M
--
$ 3.54M
271.82M
271,822,356.0
The current Market Cap of Ruby Coin is $ 3.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RUBY is 271.82M, with a total supply of 271822356.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.54M.

Ruby Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01014619
24H Low
$ 0.03492595
24H High

$ 0.01014619
$ 0.03492595
$ 0.134926
$ 0.01014619
-0.29%

-38.03%

-71.33%

-71.33%

Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Ruby Coin to USD was $ -0.00799060775259993.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ruby Coin to USD was $ -0.0110594580.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ruby Coin to USD was $ -0.0114062631.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ruby Coin to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00799060775259993-38.03%
30 Days$ -0.0110594580-84.95%
60 Days$ -0.0114062631-87.62%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Ruby Coin

Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RUBY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ruby Coin (RUBY) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ruby Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Ruby Coin will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for RUBY price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Ruby Coin Price Prediction.

What is Ruby Coin (RUBY)

The launch of Bitcoin in 2009 revolutionized the way society perceives financial systems, especially in the wake of the Great Recession (2007–2008). As traditional financial institutions like centralized banks and hedge funds crumbled under the weight of speculative investments in opaque financial instruments, blockchain technology emerged as a beacon of transparency and decentralization.

Bitcoin introduced a groundbreaking system where transactions were securely validated through the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, mitigating risks such as double spending and establishing trust without intermediaries. In 2013, Ethereum expanded the blockchain landscape with its visionary white paper, introducing a platform that allowed developers to create decentralized applications (DApps) powered by smart contracts and the Turing-complete Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This innovation opened up a world of possibilities, enabling blockchain to extend beyond digital currency. However, by 2017, the rapid growth of Bitcoin and Ethereum exposed critical limitations. Scalability issues such as low transaction throughput and soaring fees made these systems less practical for widespread use, highlighting the need for more efficient solutions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Ruby Coin (RUBY) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Ruby Coin

What is the current price of Ruby Coin?

Ruby Coin is trading at ₹1.169307346277609140000, representing a price movement of -38.03% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does RUBY compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -38.03% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If RUBY is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Ruby Coin performing compared to Governance tokens?

Within the Governance segment, RUBY demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Ruby Coin's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₹317843886.6867899950000 positions RUBY at rank #2375, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₹0.911398031226592070000 to ₹3.137280306077295350000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is RUBY trading?

Ruby Coin has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact RUBY's valuation?

With 271822356.0 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ruby Coin

How much will 1 Ruby Coin be worth in 2030?
If Ruby Coin were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Ruby Coin prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:03:32 (UTC+8)

Ruby Coin (RUBY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Ruby Coin

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.