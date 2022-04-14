Ruby Coin Price Today

The live Ruby Coin (RUBY) price today is $ 0.01301738, with a 38.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current RUBY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01301738 per RUBY.

Ruby Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,538,415, with a circulating supply of 271.82M RUBY. During the last 24 hours, RUBY traded between $ 0.01014619 (low) and $ 0.03492595 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.134926, while the all-time low was $ 0.01014619.

In short-term performance, RUBY moved -0.29% in the last hour and -71.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ruby Coin (RUBY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.54M$ 3.54M $ 3.54M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.54M$ 3.54M $ 3.54M Circulation Supply 271.82M 271.82M 271.82M Total Supply 271,822,356.0 271,822,356.0 271,822,356.0

The current Market Cap of Ruby Coin is $ 3.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RUBY is 271.82M, with a total supply of 271822356.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.54M.