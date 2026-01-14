SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Price Prediction (USD)

Get SkyNity SkyDust price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much SDT could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of SkyNity SkyDust % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction SkyNity SkyDust Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, SkyNity SkyDust could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.001018 in 2026. SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, SkyNity SkyDust could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.001069 in 2027. SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, SDT is projected to reach $ 0.001122 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, SDT is projected to reach $ 0.001178 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of SDT in 2030 is $ 0.001237, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of SkyNity SkyDust could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002016. SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of SkyNity SkyDust could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.003284. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.001018 0.00%

2027 $ 0.001069 5.00%

2028 $ 0.001122 10.25%

2029 $ 0.001178 15.76%

2030 $ 0.001237 21.55%

2031 $ 0.001299 27.63%

2032 $ 0.001364 34.01%

2033 $ 0.001432 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.001504 47.75%

2035 $ 0.001579 55.13%

2036 $ 0.001658 62.89%

2037 $ 0.001741 71.03%

2038 $ 0.001828 79.59%

2039 $ 0.001920 88.56%

2040 $ 0.002016 97.99%

2050 $ 0.003284 222.51% Short Term SkyNity SkyDust Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.001018 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.001018 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.001019 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.001022 0.41% SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for SDT on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.001018 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for SDT, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.001018 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for SDT, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.001019 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for SDT is $0.001022 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current SkyNity SkyDust Price Statistics
The latest SDT price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, SDT has a circulating supply of 38.75M and a total market capitalisation of $ 39.46K.

SkyNity SkyDust Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on SkyNity SkyDust live price page, the current price of SkyNity SkyDust is 0.001018USD. The circulating supply of SkyNity SkyDust(SDT) is 38.75M SDT , giving it a market capitalization of $39,455 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.001018 $ 0.001018

7 Days -0.85% $ -0.000008 $ 0.001213 $ 0.001018

30 Days -16.65% $ -0.000169 $ 0.001213 $ 0.001018 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, SkyNity SkyDust has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a 0.00% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, SkyNity SkyDust was trading at a high of $0.001213 and a low of $0.001018 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.85% . This recent trend showcases SDT's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, SkyNity SkyDust has experienced a -16.65% change, reflecting approximately $-0.000169 to its value. This indicates that SDT could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Price Prediction Module Works? The SkyNity SkyDust Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of SDT based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for SkyNity SkyDust over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of SDT, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of SkyNity SkyDust. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of SDT. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of SDT to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of SkyNity SkyDust.

Why is SDT Price Prediction Important?

SDT Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

