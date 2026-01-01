SkyNity SkyDust Price Today

The live SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) price today is $ 0.00101321, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00101321 per SDT.

SkyNity SkyDust currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 39,258, with a circulating supply of 38.75M SDT. During the last 24 hours, SDT traded between $ 0.00101311 (low) and $ 0.00101331 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.119862, while the all-time low was $ 0.00101311.

In short-term performance, SDT moved +0.01% in the last hour and -1.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.26K$ 39.26K $ 39.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 85.88K$ 85.88K $ 85.88K Circulation Supply 38.75M 38.75M 38.75M Total Supply 84,758,610.0 84,758,610.0 84,758,610.0

The current Market Cap of SkyNity SkyDust is $ 39.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SDT is 38.75M, with a total supply of 84758610.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.88K.