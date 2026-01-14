Stake DAO (SDT) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Stake DAO price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much SDT could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy SDT

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Stake DAO % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Stake DAO Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) Stake DAO (SDT) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Stake DAO could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.252462 in 2026. Stake DAO (SDT) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Stake DAO could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.265085 in 2027. Stake DAO (SDT) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, SDT is projected to reach $ 0.278339 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. Stake DAO (SDT) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, SDT is projected to reach $ 0.292256 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. Stake DAO (SDT) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of SDT in 2030 is $ 0.306869, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. Stake DAO (SDT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of Stake DAO could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.499857. Stake DAO (SDT) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of Stake DAO could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.814215. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.252462 0.00%

2027 $ 0.265085 5.00%

2028 $ 0.278339 10.25%

2029 $ 0.292256 15.76%

2030 $ 0.306869 21.55%

2031 $ 0.322212 27.63%

2032 $ 0.338323 34.01%

2033 $ 0.355239 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.373001 47.75%

2035 $ 0.391651 55.13%

2036 $ 0.411233 62.89%

2037 $ 0.431795 71.03%

2038 $ 0.453385 79.59%

2039 $ 0.476054 88.56%

2040 $ 0.499857 97.99%

2050 $ 0.814215 222.51% Short Term Stake DAO Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.252462 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.252496 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.252704 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.253499 0.41% Stake DAO (SDT) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for SDT on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.252462 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Stake DAO (SDT) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for SDT, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.252496 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Stake DAO (SDT) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for SDT, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.252704 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Stake DAO (SDT) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for SDT is $0.253499 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Stake DAO Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 16.96M$ 16.96M $ 16.96M Circulation Supply 67.16M 67.16M 67.16M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest SDT price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, SDT has a circulating supply of 67.16M and a total market capitalisation of $ 16.96M. View Live SDT Price

Stake DAO Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Stake DAO live price page, the current price of Stake DAO is 0.252462USD. The circulating supply of Stake DAO(SDT) is 67.16M SDT , giving it a market capitalization of $16,955,055 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 6.62% $ 0.015670 $ 0.254271 $ 0.236687

7 Days 1.54% $ 0.003880 $ 0.268977 $ 0.230200

30 Days -5.25% $ -0.013279 $ 0.268977 $ 0.230200 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Stake DAO has shown a price movement of $0.015670 , reflecting a 6.62% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Stake DAO was trading at a high of $0.268977 and a low of $0.230200 . It had witnessed a price change of 1.54% . This recent trend showcases SDT's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Stake DAO has experienced a -5.25% change, reflecting approximately $-0.013279 to its value. This indicates that SDT could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Stake DAO (SDT) Price Prediction Module Works? The Stake DAO Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of SDT based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Stake DAO over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of SDT, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Stake DAO. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of SDT. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of SDT to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Stake DAO.

Why is SDT Price Prediction Important?

SDT Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is SDT worth investing now? According to your predictions, SDT will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of SDT next month? According to the Stake DAO (SDT) price prediction tool, the forecasted SDT price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 SDT cost in 2027? The current price of 1 Stake DAO (SDT) is -- . Based on the prediction model above, SDT is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of SDT in 2028? Stake DAO (SDT) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per SDT by 2028. What is the estimated price target of SDT in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, Stake DAO (SDT) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of SDT in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, Stake DAO (SDT) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. How much will 1 SDT cost in 2030? The price of 1 Stake DAO (SDT) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, SDT will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the SDT price prediction for 2040? Stake DAO (SDT) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 SDT by 2040. Sign Up Now