What is the current price of Stake DAO?

The live price of Stake DAO (SDT) is ₹23.165811775772635000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Stake DAO positioned in the market?

Stake DAO currently sits at market rank #1259, supported by a market capitalization of ₹1557482293.1129641255000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of SDT?

The circulating supply of SDT is 67159936.66510151 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Stake DAO?

During the last 24 hours, Stake DAO traded within a range of ₹22.621233221299480000 (24-hour low) and ₹23.5339215913667610000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Stake DAO from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Stake DAO reached an all-time high of ₹1569.614473755130000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹1.375045497083810830000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is SDT trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Stake DAO?

The current price movement of -0.38% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Yield Aggregator,Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Olympus Pro Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Governance Tokens,Curve Ecosystem,Yield Optimizer. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.