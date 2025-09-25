Staked IP (STIP) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Staked IP price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much STIP will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy STIP

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Staked IP % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Staked IP Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Staked IP (STIP) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Staked IP could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 11.53 in 2025. Staked IP (STIP) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Staked IP could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 12.1065 in 2026. Staked IP (STIP) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of STIP is $ 12.7118 with a 10.25% growth rate. Staked IP (STIP) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of STIP is $ 13.3474 with a 15.76% growth rate. Staked IP (STIP) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STIP in 2029 is $ 14.0147 along with 21.55% growth rate. Staked IP (STIP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STIP in 2030 is $ 14.7155 along with 27.63% growth rate. Staked IP (STIP) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Staked IP could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 23.9700. Staked IP (STIP) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Staked IP could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 39.0446. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 11.53 0.00%

2026 $ 12.1065 5.00%

2027 $ 12.7118 10.25%

2028 $ 13.3474 15.76%

2029 $ 14.0147 21.55%

2030 $ 14.7155 27.63%

2031 $ 15.4513 34.01%

2032 $ 16.2238 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 17.0350 47.75%

2034 $ 17.8868 55.13%

2035 $ 18.7811 62.89%

2036 $ 19.7202 71.03%

2037 $ 20.7062 79.59%

2038 $ 21.7415 88.56%

2039 $ 22.8286 97.99%

2040 $ 23.9700 107.89% Show More Short Term Staked IP Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth September 25, 2025(Today) $ 11.53 0.00%

September 26, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 11.5315 0.01%

October 2, 2025(This Week) $ 11.5410 0.10%

October 25, 2025(30 Days) $ 11.5773 0.41% Staked IP (STIP) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for STIP on September 25, 2025(Today) , is $11.53 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Staked IP (STIP) Price Prediction Tomorrow For September 26, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for STIP, using a 5% annual growth input, is $11.5315 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Staked IP (STIP) Price Prediction This Week By October 2, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for STIP, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $11.5410 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Staked IP (STIP) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for STIP is $11.5773 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Staked IP Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 14.49M$ 14.49M $ 14.49M Circulation Supply 1.26M 1.26M 1.26M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest STIP price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, STIP has a circulating supply of 1.26M and a total market capitalisation of $ 14.49M. View Live STIP Price

Staked IP Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Staked IP live price page, the current price of Staked IP is 11.53USD. The circulating supply of Staked IP(STIP) is 1.26M STIP , giving it a market capitalization of $14,492,996 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -6.63% $ -0.819668 $ 13.4 $ 11.41

7 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 14.8043 $ 11.4109

30 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 14.8043 $ 11.4109 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Staked IP has shown a price movement of $-0.819668 , reflecting a -6.63% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Staked IP was trading at a high of $14.8043 and a low of $11.4109 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.00% . This recent trend showcases STIP's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Staked IP has experienced a 0.00% change, reflecting approximately $0 to its value. This indicates that STIP could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Staked IP (STIP) Price Prediction Module Works? The Staked IP Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of STIP based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Staked IP over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of STIP, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Staked IP. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of STIP. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of STIP to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Staked IP.

Why is STIP Price Prediction Important?

STIP Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is STIP worth investing now? According to your predictions, STIP will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of STIP next month? According to the Staked IP (STIP) price prediction tool, the forecasted STIP price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 STIP cost in 2026? The price of 1 Staked IP (STIP) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, STIP will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of STIP in 2027? Staked IP (STIP) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 STIP by 2027. What is the estimated price target of STIP in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Staked IP (STIP) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of STIP in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Staked IP (STIP) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 STIP cost in 2030? The price of 1 Staked IP (STIP) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, STIP will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the STIP price prediction for 2040? Staked IP (STIP) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 STIP by 2040. Sign Up Now