Staked IP (STIP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 12.05 $ 12.05 $ 12.05 24H Low $ 13.4 $ 13.4 $ 13.4 24H High 24H Low $ 12.05$ 12.05 $ 12.05 24H High $ 13.4$ 13.4 $ 13.4 All Time High $ 15.09$ 15.09 $ 15.09 Lowest Price $ 11.82$ 11.82 $ 11.82 Price Change (1H) -0.76% Price Change (1D) -2.47% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Staked IP (STIP) real-time price is $12.08. Over the past 24 hours, STIP traded between a low of $ 12.05 and a high of $ 13.4, showing active market volatility. STIP's all-time high price is $ 15.09, while its all-time low price is $ 11.82.

In terms of short-term performance, STIP has changed by -0.76% over the past hour, -2.47% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Staked IP (STIP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.18M$ 15.18M $ 15.18M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.18M$ 15.18M $ 15.18M Circulation Supply 1.26M 1.26M 1.26M Total Supply 1,256,950.57710592 1,256,950.57710592 1,256,950.57710592

The current Market Cap of Staked IP is $ 15.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STIP is 1.26M, with a total supply of 1256950.57710592. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.18M.