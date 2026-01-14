The American Dream (DREAM) Price Prediction (USD)

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of The American Dream % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction The American Dream Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) The American Dream (DREAM) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, The American Dream could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.000828 in 2026. The American Dream (DREAM) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, The American Dream could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.000869 in 2027. The American Dream (DREAM) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, DREAM is projected to reach $ 0.000913 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. The American Dream (DREAM) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, DREAM is projected to reach $ 0.000959 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. The American Dream (DREAM) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of DREAM in 2030 is $ 0.001007, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. The American Dream (DREAM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of The American Dream could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.001640. The American Dream (DREAM) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of The American Dream could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002671. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.000828 0.00%

2027 $ 0.000869 5.00%

2028 $ 0.000913 10.25%

2029 $ 0.000959 15.76%

2030 $ 0.001007 21.55%

2031 $ 0.001057 27.63%

2032 $ 0.001110 34.01%

2033 $ 0.001165 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.001224 47.75%

2035 $ 0.001285 55.13%

2036 $ 0.001349 62.89%

2037 $ 0.001416 71.03%

2038 $ 0.001487 79.59%

2039 $ 0.001562 88.56%

2040 $ 0.001640 97.99%

2050 $ 0.002671 222.51% Short Term The American Dream Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.000828 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.000828 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.000829 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.000831 0.41% The American Dream (DREAM) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for DREAM on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.000828 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. The American Dream (DREAM) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for DREAM, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.000828 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. The American Dream (DREAM) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for DREAM, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.000829 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. The American Dream (DREAM) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for DREAM is $0.000831 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current The American Dream Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 826.97K$ 826.97K $ 826.97K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest DREAM price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, DREAM has a circulating supply of 999.97M and a total market capitalisation of $ 826.97K. View Live DREAM Price

The American Dream Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on The American Dream live price page, the current price of The American Dream is 0.000828USD. The circulating supply of The American Dream(DREAM) is 999.97M DREAM , giving it a market capitalization of $826,968 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 23.20% $ 0.000156 $ 0.001002 $ 0.000563

7 Days 4,286.75% $ 0.035514 $ 0.001666 $ 0.000180

30 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.001666 $ 0.000180 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, The American Dream has shown a price movement of $0.000156 , reflecting a 23.20% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, The American Dream was trading at a high of $0.001666 and a low of $0.000180 . It had witnessed a price change of 4,286.75% . This recent trend showcases DREAM's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, The American Dream has experienced a 0.00% change, reflecting approximately $0 to its value. This indicates that DREAM could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does The American Dream (DREAM) Price Prediction Module Works? The The American Dream Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of DREAM based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for The American Dream over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of DREAM, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of The American Dream. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of DREAM. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of DREAM to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of The American Dream.

Why is DREAM Price Prediction Important?

DREAM Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is DREAM worth investing now? According to your predictions, DREAM will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of DREAM next month? According to the The American Dream (DREAM) price prediction tool, the forecasted DREAM price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 DREAM cost in 2027? The current price of 1 The American Dream (DREAM) is -- . Based on the prediction model above, DREAM is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of DREAM in 2028? The American Dream (DREAM) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per DREAM by 2028. What is the estimated price target of DREAM in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, The American Dream (DREAM) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of DREAM in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, The American Dream (DREAM) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. How much will 1 DREAM cost in 2030? The price of 1 The American Dream (DREAM) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, DREAM will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the DREAM price prediction for 2040? The American Dream (DREAM) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 DREAM by 2040. Sign Up Now