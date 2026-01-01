The American Dream Price (DREAM)
The live The American Dream (DREAM) price today is $ 0, with a 5.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current DREAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DREAM.
The American Dream currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 834,363, with a circulating supply of 999.97M DREAM. During the last 24 hours, DREAM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00177158, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, DREAM moved -4.69% in the last hour and -48.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of The American Dream is $ 834.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DREAM is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999970628.679142. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 834.36K.
-4.69%
-5.37%
-48.25%
-48.25%
During today, the price change of The American Dream to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The American Dream to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The American Dream to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The American Dream to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+352.36%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of The American Dream could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The American Dream was never meant to be a shortcut. It was never a guarantee, a lottery ticket, or a viral moment away from success. At its core, it was an agreement between the individual and the system: if you are willing to work, learn, take risks, fail, and try again, you deserve the opportunity to build something meaningful over time. The American Dream Coin exists to reclaim and preserve that original meaning.
In today’s world, the Dream has been distorted. Social media compresses decades of effort into highlight reels. Financial markets reward hype more than substance. Many people feel locked out—told the game is rigged, that hard work no longer matters, that only insiders win. The result is cynicism, impatience, and disengagement. The American Dream Coin is a counter-narrative to that mindset.
This coin is not about getting rich overnight. It is about honoring the long road. It represents the reality behind every true success story: years of uncertainty, invisible work, rejection, and persistence. It stands for the immigrant who arrives with nothing but skills and belief. The founder who fails multiple times before finding product–market fit. The artist, builder, or worker who compounds effort quietly while the world looks elsewhere.
The American Dream Coin is symbolic before it is financial. It is a reminder that value is created, not extracted. That progress is nonlinear. That failure is not disqualification—it is tuition. Holding this coin is meant to feel like holding a commitment: to self-reliance, to discipline, to growth over time. Not because success is guaranteed, but because the attempt itself is meaningful.
Importantly, the coin does not deny structural challenges or inequality. Instead, it asserts something equally important: agency still matters. Choices still matter. Time and effort, when consistently applied, still change outcomes. The Dream has never been equal in starting points—but it has always been about the right to try, to build, and to rise without asking permission.
The American Dream Coin also serves as a cultural signal. It says we value builders over speculators, resilience over clout, and long-term thinking over instant gratification. It aligns with people who see wealth not just as money, but as skills, ownership, freedom, and optionality. People who understand that the most valuable things compound slowly.
Ultimately, this coin is not a finish line. It is a flag planted at the start of the journey. A shared belief that the American Dream is still alive—not as a myth, but as a process. Difficult. Imperfect. Worth it.
The American Dream Coin exists to remind us that dreams don’t expire. They’re earned.
What is the current market price of DREAM?
It's currently valued at ₹0.073678080972245525000, reflecting a price movement of -5.37% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.
How much liquidity does The American Dream have across exchanges?
With a liquidity score of --/100, DREAM shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.
What is the daily volume for DREAM?
Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of DREAM. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.
What is today's price range for The American Dream?
It has traded between ₹0.06830589962789900000 and ₹0.087770913727308875000, capturing the day's volatility window.
What determines accessibility and popularity of DREAM on global markets?
Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated DREAM is within the -- ecosystem.
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.