MEXC Exchange / Crypto Price Prediction / Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) /

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much WSTPEAQ will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy WSTPEAQ

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.118244 in 2025. Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.124156 in 2026. Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of WSTPEAQ is $ 0.130364 with a 10.25% growth rate. Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of WSTPEAQ is $ 0.136882 with a 15.76% growth rate. Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WSTPEAQ in 2029 is $ 0.143726 along with 21.55% growth rate. Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WSTPEAQ in 2030 is $ 0.150912 along with 27.63% growth rate. Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.245820. Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.400416. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.118244 0.00%

2026 $ 0.124156 5.00%

2027 $ 0.130364 10.25%

2028 $ 0.136882 15.76%

2029 $ 0.143726 21.55%

2030 $ 0.150912 27.63%

2031 $ 0.158458 34.01%

2032 $ 0.166381 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.174700 47.75%

2034 $ 0.183435 55.13%

2035 $ 0.192607 62.89%

2036 $ 0.202237 71.03%

2037 $ 0.212349 79.59%

2038 $ 0.222966 88.56%

2039 $ 0.234115 97.99%

2040 $ 0.245820 107.89% Show More Short Term Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth September 20, 2025(Today) $ 0.118244 0.00%

September 21, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.118260 0.01%

September 27, 2025(This Week) $ 0.118357 0.10%

October 20, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.118729 0.41% Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for WSTPEAQ on September 20, 2025(Today) , is $0.118244 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Prediction Tomorrow For September 21, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for WSTPEAQ, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.118260 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Prediction This Week By September 27, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for WSTPEAQ, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.118357 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for WSTPEAQ is $0.118729 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 53.01K$ 53.01K $ 53.01K Circulation Supply 448.34K 448.34K 448.34K Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest WSTPEAQ price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, WSTPEAQ has a circulating supply of 448.34K and a total market capitalisation of $ 53.01K. View Live WSTPEAQ Price

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ live price page, the current price of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ is 0.118244USD. The circulating supply of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ(WSTPEAQ) is 448.34K WSTPEAQ , giving it a market capitalization of $53,014 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 16.14% $ 0.016430 $ 0.120861 $ 0.096571

7 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.115323 $ 0.096598

30 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.115323 $ 0.096598 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ has shown a price movement of $0.016430 , reflecting a 16.14% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ was trading at a high of $0.115323 and a low of $0.096598 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.00% . This recent trend showcases WSTPEAQ's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ has experienced a 0.00% change, reflecting approximately $0 to its value. This indicates that WSTPEAQ could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Prediction Module Works? The Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of WSTPEAQ based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of WSTPEAQ, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of WSTPEAQ. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of WSTPEAQ to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ.

Why is WSTPEAQ Price Prediction Important?

WSTPEAQ Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is WSTPEAQ worth investing now? According to your predictions, WSTPEAQ will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of WSTPEAQ next month? According to the Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) price prediction tool, the forecasted WSTPEAQ price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 WSTPEAQ cost in 2026? The price of 1 Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, WSTPEAQ will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of WSTPEAQ in 2027? Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 WSTPEAQ by 2027. What is the estimated price target of WSTPEAQ in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of WSTPEAQ in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 WSTPEAQ cost in 2030? The price of 1 Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, WSTPEAQ will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the WSTPEAQ price prediction for 2040? Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 WSTPEAQ by 2040. Sign Up Now