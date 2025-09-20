The live Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ price today is 0.114549 USD. Track real-time WSTPEAQ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WSTPEAQ price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ price today is 0.114549 USD. Track real-time WSTPEAQ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WSTPEAQ price trend easily at MEXC now.

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ Price (WSTPEAQ)

1 WSTPEAQ to USD Live Price:

$0.114551
$0.114551
+10.10%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Live Price Chart
Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.096571
$ 0.096571
24H Low
$ 0.120861
$ 0.120861
24H High

$ 0.096571
$ 0.096571

$ 0.120861
$ 0.120861

$ 0.120861
$ 0.120861

$ 0.096571
$ 0.096571

-0.05%

+10.27%

--

--

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) real-time price is $0.114549. Over the past 24 hours, WSTPEAQ traded between a low of $ 0.096571 and a high of $ 0.120861, showing active market volatility. WSTPEAQ's all-time high price is $ 0.120861, while its all-time low price is $ 0.096571.

In terms of short-term performance, WSTPEAQ has changed by -0.05% over the past hour, +10.27% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Market Information

$ 51.36K
$ 51.36K

--
----

$ 51.36K
$ 51.36K

448.34K
448.34K

448,343.1840676166
448,343.1840676166

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ is $ 51.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WSTPEAQ is 448.34K, with a total supply of 448343.1840676166. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.36K.

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ to USD was $ +0.01066394.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.01066394+10.27%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ)

wstPEAQ is a wrapped version of stPEAQ (interest bearing token). When wrapping stPEAQ, one will obtain a corresponding amount of wstPEAQ. The amount of wstPEAQ obtained from the wrapping corresponds to the amount of underlying shares of stPEAQ. Although stPEAQ’s rebasing mechanism allows a constant change in balance to reflect rewards, most DeFi applications require a constant balance mechanism for tokens. Thus wstPEAQ allows a seamless integration into popular DeFi protocols in various ecosystems.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ.

Check the Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ price prediction now!

WSTPEAQ to Local Currencies

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WSTPEAQ token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ)

How much is Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) worth today?
The live WSTPEAQ price in USD is 0.114549 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WSTPEAQ to USD price?
The current price of WSTPEAQ to USD is $ 0.114549. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ?
The market cap for WSTPEAQ is $ 51.36K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WSTPEAQ?
The circulating supply of WSTPEAQ is 448.34K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WSTPEAQ?
WSTPEAQ achieved an ATH price of 0.120861 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WSTPEAQ?
WSTPEAQ saw an ATL price of 0.096571 USD.
What is the trading volume of WSTPEAQ?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WSTPEAQ is -- USD.
Will WSTPEAQ go higher this year?
WSTPEAQ might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WSTPEAQ price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
