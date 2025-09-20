What is Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ)

wstPEAQ is a wrapped version of stPEAQ (interest bearing token). When wrapping stPEAQ, one will obtain a corresponding amount of wstPEAQ. The amount of wstPEAQ obtained from the wrapping corresponds to the amount of underlying shares of stPEAQ. Although stPEAQ’s rebasing mechanism allows a constant change in balance to reflect rewards, most DeFi applications require a constant balance mechanism for tokens. Thus wstPEAQ allows a seamless integration into popular DeFi protocols in various ecosystems.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Resource Official Website

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ.

Check the Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ price prediction now!

WSTPEAQ to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WSTPEAQ token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) How much is Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) worth today? The live WSTPEAQ price in USD is 0.114549 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current WSTPEAQ to USD price? $ 0.114549 . Check out The current price of WSTPEAQ to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ? The market cap for WSTPEAQ is $ 51.36K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of WSTPEAQ? The circulating supply of WSTPEAQ is 448.34K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WSTPEAQ? WSTPEAQ achieved an ATH price of 0.120861 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WSTPEAQ? WSTPEAQ saw an ATL price of 0.096571 USD . What is the trading volume of WSTPEAQ? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WSTPEAQ is -- USD . Will WSTPEAQ go higher this year? WSTPEAQ might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WSTPEAQ price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Wrapped Parasail Staked PEAQ (WSTPEAQ) Important Industry Updates