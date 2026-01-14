MEXC Exchange / Crypto Price Prediction / xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) /

xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price Prediction (USD)

Get xRAM Liquid Staking Token price predictions for 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, and beyond. Predict how much HYPERRAM could grow over the next five years or longer, with instant forecasts based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of xRAM Liquid Staking Token % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction xRAM Liquid Staking Token Price Prediction for 2026–2050 (USD) xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price Prediction for 2026 (This Year) Based on your prediction, xRAM Liquid Staking Token could see a growth of 0.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.013553 in 2026. xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price Prediction for 2027 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, xRAM Liquid Staking Token could see a growth of 5.00%. It may reach a trading price of $ 0.014231 in 2027. xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price Prediction for 2028 (In 2 Years) According to the price prediction model, HYPERRAM is projected to reach $ 0.014943 in 2028, representing a 10.25% growth rate. xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price Prediction for 2029 (In 3 Years) According to the price prediction model, HYPERRAM is projected to reach $ 0.015690 in 2029, representing a 15.76% growth rate. xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price Prediction for 2030 (In 4 Years) According to the price prediction model above, the target price of HYPERRAM in 2030 is $ 0.016474, with an estimated growth rate of 21.55%. xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years) In 2040, the price of xRAM Liquid Staking Token could potentially see a growth of 97.99%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.026835. xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price Prediction for 2050 (In 24 Years) In 2050, the price of xRAM Liquid Staking Token could potentially see a growth of 222.51%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.043712. Year Price Growth 2026 $ 0.013553 0.00%

2027 $ 0.014231 5.00%

2028 $ 0.014943 10.25%

2029 $ 0.015690 15.76%

2030 $ 0.016474 21.55%

2031 $ 0.017298 27.63%

2032 $ 0.018163 34.01%

2033 $ 0.019071 40.71% Year Price Growth 2034 $ 0.020025 47.75%

2035 $ 0.021026 55.13%

2036 $ 0.022077 62.89%

2037 $ 0.023181 71.03%

2038 $ 0.024340 79.59%

2039 $ 0.025557 88.56%

2040 $ 0.026835 97.99%

2050 $ 0.043712 222.51% Short Term xRAM Liquid Staking Token Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth January 14, 2026(Today) $ 0.013553 0.00%

January 15, 2026(Tomorrow) $ 0.013555 0.01%

January 21, 2026(This Week) $ 0.013566 0.10%

February 13, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.013609 0.41% xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for HYPERRAM on January 14, 2026(Today) , is $0.013553 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price Prediction Tomorrow For January 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the price prediction for HYPERRAM, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.013555 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price Prediction This Week By January 21, 2026(This Week), the price prediction for HYPERRAM, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.013566 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for HYPERRAM is $0.013609 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current xRAM Liquid Staking Token Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 1.12M$ 1.12M $ 1.12M Circulation Supply 83.21M 83.21M 83.21M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest HYPERRAM price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, HYPERRAM has a circulating supply of 83.21M and a total market capitalisation of $ 1.12M. View Live HYPERRAM Price

xRAM Liquid Staking Token Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on xRAM Liquid Staking Token live price page, the current price of xRAM Liquid Staking Token is 0.013553USD. The circulating supply of xRAM Liquid Staking Token(HYPERRAM) is 83.21M HYPERRAM , giving it a market capitalization of $1,124,446 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.54% $ 0 $ 0.013795 $ 0.013346

7 Days -7.50% $ -0.001017 $ 0.025880 $ 0.012839

30 Days -47.35% $ -0.006417 $ 0.025880 $ 0.012839 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, xRAM Liquid Staking Token has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a 0.54% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, xRAM Liquid Staking Token was trading at a high of $0.025880 and a low of $0.012839 . It had witnessed a price change of -7.50% . This recent trend showcases HYPERRAM's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, xRAM Liquid Staking Token has experienced a -47.35% change, reflecting approximately $-0.006417 to its value. This indicates that HYPERRAM could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Price Prediction Module Works? The xRAM Liquid Staking Token Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of HYPERRAM based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for xRAM Liquid Staking Token over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of HYPERRAM, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of xRAM Liquid Staking Token. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of HYPERRAM. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of HYPERRAM to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of xRAM Liquid Staking Token.

Why is HYPERRAM Price Prediction Important?

HYPERRAM Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is HYPERRAM worth investing now? According to your predictions, HYPERRAM will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of HYPERRAM next month? According to the xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) price prediction tool, the forecasted HYPERRAM price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 HYPERRAM cost in 2027? The current price of 1 xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) is -- . Based on the prediction model above, HYPERRAM is expected to increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2027. What is the forecasted price of HYPERRAM in 2028? xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) is projected to grow by 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- per HYPERRAM by 2028. What is the estimated price target of HYPERRAM in 2029? Based on your price prediction input, xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. What is the estimated price target of HYPERRAM in 2030? Based on your price prediction input, xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) is expected to grow by 0.00% , with an estimated price target of -- in 2030. How much will 1 HYPERRAM cost in 2030? The price of 1 xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, HYPERRAM will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the HYPERRAM price prediction for 2040? xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 HYPERRAM by 2040.