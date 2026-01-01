xRAM Liquid Staking Token Price Today

The live xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) price today is $ 0.01355562, with a 0.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current HYPERRAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01355562 per HYPERRAM.

xRAM Liquid Staking Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,131,721, with a circulating supply of 83.49M HYPERRAM. During the last 24 hours, HYPERRAM traded between $ 0.01334645 (low) and $ 0.01378681 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03373857, while the all-time low was $ 0.01123109.

In short-term performance, HYPERRAM moved +1.01% in the last hour and -4.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

xRAM Liquid Staking Token (HYPERRAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Circulation Supply 83.49M 83.49M 83.49M Total Supply 83,487,256.84621704 83,487,256.84621704 83,487,256.84621704

The current Market Cap of xRAM Liquid Staking Token is $ 1.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HYPERRAM is 83.49M, with a total supply of 83487256.84621704. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.13M.