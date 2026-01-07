What is 哈基米

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.09279
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.04078

HAJIMI (哈基米) Information HAJIMI was inspired by an orange stray cat that went viral online. Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x82Ec31D69b3c289E541b50E30681FD1ACAd24444

HAJIMI (哈基米) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of HAJIMI (哈基米) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 哈基米 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 哈基米 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 哈基米's tokenomics, explore 哈基米 token's live price!

How to Buy 哈基米
Interested in adding HAJIMI (哈基米) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy 哈基米, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

