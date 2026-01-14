HAJIMI Price Today

The live HAJIMI (哈基米) price today is $ 0.04525, with a 21.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current 哈基米 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04525 per 哈基米.

HAJIMI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- 哈基米. During the last 24 hours, 哈基米 traded between $ 0.0343 (low) and $ 0.0495 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 哈基米 moved +7.10% in the last hour and +15.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.74K.

HAJIMI (哈基米) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 61.74K$ 61.74K $ 61.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of HAJIMI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.74K. The circulating supply of 哈基米 is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.