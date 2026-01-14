ExchangeDEX+
The live HAJIMI price today is 0.04525 USD.哈基米 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time 哈基米 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

HAJIMI Logo

HAJIMI Price(哈基米)

1 哈基米 to USD Live Price:

$0.04521
$0.04521$0.04521
+21.89%1D
USD
HAJIMI (哈基米) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-14 10:53:23 (UTC+8)

HAJIMI Price Today

The live HAJIMI (哈基米) price today is $ 0.04525, with a 21.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current 哈基米 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04525 per 哈基米.

HAJIMI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- 哈基米. During the last 24 hours, 哈基米 traded between $ 0.0343 (low) and $ 0.0495 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 哈基米 moved +7.10% in the last hour and +15.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 61.74K.

HAJIMI (哈基米) Market Information

--
----

$ 61.74K
$ 61.74K$ 61.74K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

BSC

The current Market Cap of HAJIMI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 61.74K. The circulating supply of 哈基米 is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

HAJIMI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0343
$ 0.0343$ 0.0343
24H Low
$ 0.0495
$ 0.0495$ 0.0495
24H High

$ 0.0343
$ 0.0343$ 0.0343

$ 0.0495
$ 0.0495$ 0.0495

--
----

--
----

+7.10%

+21.89%

+15.34%

+15.34%

HAJIMI (哈基米) Price History USD

Track the price changes of HAJIMI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0081192+21.89%
30 Days$ +0.01646+57.17%
60 Days$ +0.00368+8.85%
90 Days$ +0.01401+44.84%
HAJIMI Price Change Today

Today, 哈基米 recorded a change of $ +0.0081192 (+21.89%), reflecting its latest market activity.

HAJIMI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01646 (+57.17%), showing the token's short-term performance.

HAJIMI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 哈基米 saw a change of $ +0.00368 (+8.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

HAJIMI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01401 (+44.84%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of HAJIMI (哈基米)?

Check out the HAJIMI Price History page now.

AI Analysis for HAJIMI

AI-driven insights that analyse HAJIMI latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence HAJIMI's prices?

HAJIMI price factors include: market sentiment, trading volume, supply/demand dynamics, broader crypto market trends, Bitcoin correlation, regulatory news, project development updates, community adoption, exchange listings, whale movements, technical analysis patterns, and overall investor risk appetite in altcoin markets.

Why do people want to know HAJIMI's price today?

People want to know HAJIMI price today for several key reasons: investment decisions, portfolio tracking, trading opportunities, market timing, profit/loss calculations, and staying updated on their holdings' value. Real-time pricing helps traders identify entry/exit points and manage risk effectively.

Price Prediction for HAJIMI

HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 哈基米 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of HAJIMI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price HAJIMI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 哈基米 price predictions for the years 2026–2027

About HAJIMI

HAJIMI is a digital asset that operates on a decentralized blockchain network. It is primarily designed to facilitate secure, peer-to-peer transactions, enabling users to send and receive digital assets across the network without the need for intermediaries. HAJIMI leverages a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency compared to proof-of-work systems. The asset's supply and issuance model is algorithmically controlled, ensuring a predictable and transparent distribution of new tokens. In the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem, HAJIMI is often utilized for its fast transaction speeds and low fees, making it a popular choice for microtransactions and everyday purchases.

How to buy & Invest HAJIMI in India

Ready to get started with HAJIMI? Buying 哈基米 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy HAJIMI. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your HAJIMI (哈基米) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and HAJIMI will be instantly credited to your wallet.
What can you do with HAJIMI

Owning HAJIMI allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying HAJIMI (哈基米) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

What is HAJIMI (哈基米)

HAJIMI was inspired by an orange stray cat that went viral online.

HAJIMI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HAJIMI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HAJIMI

Page last updated: 2026-01-14 10:53:23 (UTC+8)

HAJIMI (哈基米) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
01-12 07:55:23Industry Updates
Crypto market remains sideways, major Chinese meme coins stabilize after pullback
01-11 17:25:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Rankings: ETH Net Inflow $113 Million, SOL Net Inflow $23.4 Million
01-11 10:54:00Industry Updates
BSC Chinese meme and Solana ecosystem meme take over this week's hotspots, multiple tokens surge dozens of times

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

