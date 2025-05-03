What is Tether Gold (XAUT)

XAUT is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One XAUT token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery gold bar. Holders of XAUT obtain the combined benefits of both physical and digital assets. XAUT token holders will be able to enjoy ownership of gold while avoiding drawbacks associated with physical gold, such as high storage costs and limited accessibility.

Tether Gold is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Tether Gold investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check XAUT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Tether Gold on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Tether Gold buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Tether Gold Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Tether Gold, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of XAUT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Tether Gold price prediction page.

Tether Gold Price History

Tracing XAUT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing XAUT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Tether Gold price history page.

How to buy Tether Gold (XAUT)

Looking for how to buy Tether Gold? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Tether Gold on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XAUT to Local Currencies

1 XAUT to VND ₫ 85,644,535.85 1 XAUT to AUD A$ 5,044.6145 1 XAUT to GBP ￡ 2,440.9425 1 XAUT to EUR € 2,864.0392 1 XAUT to USD $ 3,254.59 1 XAUT to MYR RM 13,897.0993 1 XAUT to TRY ₺ 125,171.5314 1 XAUT to JPY ¥ 471,329.7238 1 XAUT to RUB ₽ 269,903.1487 1 XAUT to INR ₹ 275,077.9468 1 XAUT to IDR Rp 53,353,925.8896 1 XAUT to KRW ₩ 4,558,248.5704 1 XAUT to PHP ₱ 180,629.745 1 XAUT to EGP ￡E. 165,105.3507 1 XAUT to BRL R$ 18,388.4335 1 XAUT to CAD C$ 4,491.3342 1 XAUT to BDT ৳ 396,734.521 1 XAUT to NGN ₦ 5,232,436.8889 1 XAUT to UAH ₴ 135,390.944 1 XAUT to VES Bs 286,403.92 1 XAUT to PKR Rs 917,534.0128 1 XAUT to KZT ₸ 1,685,421.9774 1 XAUT to THB ฿ 107,726.929 1 XAUT to TWD NT$ 99,948.4589 1 XAUT to AED د.إ 11,944.3453 1 XAUT to CHF Fr 2,668.7638 1 XAUT to HKD HK$ 25,223.0725 1 XAUT to MAD .د.م 30,137.5034 1 XAUT to MXN $ 63,724.8722

Tether Gold Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Tether Gold, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Tether Gold What is the price of Tether Gold (XAUT) today? The live price of Tether Gold (XAUT) is 3,254.59 USD . What is the market cap of Tether Gold (XAUT)? The current market cap of Tether Gold is $ 802.33M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of XAUT by its real-time market price of 3,254.59 USD . What is the circulating supply of Tether Gold (XAUT)? The current circulating supply of Tether Gold (XAUT) is 246.52K USD . What was the highest price of Tether Gold (XAUT)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Tether Gold (XAUT) is 3,529.97 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Tether Gold (XAUT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Tether Gold (XAUT) is $ 42.24K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!