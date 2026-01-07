LONGLONG (龙LONG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LONGLONG (龙LONG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LONGLONG (龙LONG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LONGLONG (龙LONG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.02251 $ 0.02251 $ 0.02251 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00009064 $ 0.00009064 $ 0.00009064 Learn more about LONGLONG (龙LONG) price Buy 龙LONG Now!

LONGLONG (龙LONG) Information The name LONGLONG combines the symbolic meaning of the dragon in Chinese culture, draws inspiration from the “Dragon Meme” popular on Tieba and QQ Space around 2013, and plays on the homophone of “Long” meaning “bullish.” Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xc3C1B25ff8C3f828F36A030960D54082ed984444

LONGLONG (龙LONG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LONGLONG (龙LONG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 龙LONG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 龙LONG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 龙LONG's tokenomics, explore 龙LONG token's live price!

LONGLONG (龙LONG) Price History Analysing the price history of 龙LONG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

