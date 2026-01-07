STABLE (STABLE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into STABLE (STABLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

STABLE (STABLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for STABLE (STABLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.52B All-Time High: $ 0.04174 All-Time Low: -- Current Price: $ 0.015207

STABLE (STABLE) Information Stable is the world’s first Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for the USDt ecosystem. Unlike general-purpose chains, Stable is optimized for speed, scalability, and compliance, with USDt as the native gas token. This design removes the friction of price volatile native gas, enabling seamless integration for payment processors, on-chain finance, RWA, fintechs, and enterprises. Official Website: https://stable.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.stable.xyz Block Explorer: https://stablescan.xyz/token/0x0000000000000000000000000000000000001003

STABLE (STABLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of STABLE (STABLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STABLE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STABLE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STABLE's tokenomics, explore STABLE token's live price!

STABLE (STABLE) Price History Analysing the price history of STABLE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

