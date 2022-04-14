Banana Gun (BANANA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Banana Gun (BANANA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Banana Gun (BANANA) Information Banana Gun is a Telegram bot that allows you to snipe upcoming launches, or safely buy tokens that are already live. We aim to be your go-to sniper / manual buyer on Ethereum Network, and probably more chains along the way. Official Website: https://bananagun.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.bananagun.io/the-banana-token/tokenomics Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x38e68a37e401f7271568cecaac63c6b1e19130b4

Banana Gun (BANANA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Banana Gun (BANANA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 89.68M Total Supply: $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 4.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 224.00M All-Time High: $ 81.883 All-Time Low: $ 4.913122153494544 Current Price: $ 22.4

Banana Gun (BANANA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Banana Gun (BANANA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BANANA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BANANA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

