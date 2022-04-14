000 Capital (000) Information

000 Capital is utilizing the Aixbt terminal to provide hand-picked alpha and an edge in the crypto market. We provide users with access to a holder-only TG channel and are actively working on other revenue streams that will be shared with holders. Some of the revenue streams are: Trading, LPing, Refs, RWAs etc. We also have a deal flow for private deals coming soon. The capital will be managed by the core group of 000, while every holder will be rewarded. Currently we are actively and successfully trading and farming already while the RWA partnerships and projects are close to being finished