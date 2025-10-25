01 Price (01)
The live 01 (01) price today is $ 0.00005539, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current 01 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00005539 per 01.
01 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 24,916, with a circulating supply of 450.00M 01. During the last 24 hours, 01 traded between $ 0.00005519 (low) and $ 0.00005631 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00056197, while the all-time low was $ 0.00004904.
In short-term performance, 01 moved +0.04% in the last hour and +10.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of 01 is $ 24.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 01 is 450.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.37K.
During today, the price change of 01 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 01 to USD was $ -0.0000409294.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 01 to USD was $ -0.0000430976.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 01 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.59%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000409294
|-73.89%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000430976
|-77.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of 01 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
01 is a community-focused token that aims to grow with the community. It falls into the meme token category. It was launched by an experienced team on October 25, 2025. Liquidity is completely locked. The token contract address is completely secure. 0 represents the void — the unmined, the unseen, the uncreated. 1 represents creation — the spark that transforms nothing into everything Together, they form 01, the eternal binary loop that powers the digital universe.
How much is 01 worth right now?
01 is currently trading at ₹0.0049782933435981316000, with a price movement of -0.59% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is 01 going up or down today?
01 has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) ecosystem.
How popular is 01 today?
The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling 01.
What makes 01 different from other crypto assets?
As part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes) category and built on the -- network, 01 offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much 01 exists in the market?
There are 449999999.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is 01's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.0505082417458357468000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.0044075736697969376000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
