01 Price Today

The live 01 (01) price today is $ 0.00005539, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current 01 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00005539 per 01.

01 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 24,916, with a circulating supply of 450.00M 01. During the last 24 hours, 01 traded between $ 0.00005519 (low) and $ 0.00005631 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00056197, while the all-time low was $ 0.00004904.

In short-term performance, 01 moved +0.04% in the last hour and +10.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

01 (01) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.92K$ 24.92K $ 24.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.37K$ 55.37K $ 55.37K Circulation Supply 450.00M 450.00M 450.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of 01 is $ 24.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 01 is 450.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.37K.