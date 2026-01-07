01 is a community-focused token that aims to grow with the community. It falls into the meme token category. It was launched by an experienced team on October 25, 2025. Liquidity is completely locked. The token contract address is completely secure. 0 represents the void — the unmined, the unseen, the uncreated. 1 represents creation — the spark that transforms nothing into everything Together, they form 01, the eternal binary loop that powers the digital universe.